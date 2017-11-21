    NFL Week 12 Picks: Matchups Guide, Advice and Early Score Predictions

    Richard JanvrinFeatured ColumnistNovember 21, 2017

    Well, it's that time of year again, everyone.

    It's the one NFL week of the year where football and Thanksgiving collide, and boy do we have a feast of matchups lined up for us Thursday.

    Kicking off Thursday afternoon will be the Minnesota Vikings at the Detroit Lions, followed by the Los Angeles Chargers at the Dallas Cowboys.

    Finally, for the night cap, we'll have the 2-8 New York Giants on the road up against the 4-6 Washington Redskins.

    Speaking of the Redskins, they'll be playing their Thanksgiving Day game (as well as the remainder of the season) without running back Chris Thompson.

    According to the Redskins Twitter account, Thompson fractured his fibula in the teams Week 11 loss at the New Orleans Saints and will need surgery.

    What's better than eating some turkey, watching some football and betting (and hopefully winning) some money?

    Below is the Week 12 slate with predictions for every game as well as some analysis on a couple of matchups.

    Happy Thanksgiving!

                        

    Week 12 point spreads and predictions (Line information courtesy of OddsShark)

    Matchup, spread, Predicted score

    Minnesota at Detroit, MIN -2, Minnesota 21, Detroit 19

    LA Chargers at Dallas, DAL -4, LA Chargers 24, Dallas 21

    NY Giants at Washington, WAS -7.5, Washington 27, NY Giants 17

    Tampa Bay at Atlanta, ATL -8.5, Atlanta 31, Tampa Bay 20

    Carolina at NY Jets, CAR -4.5, Carolina 28, NY Jets 20

    Tennessee at Indianapolis, TEN -4.5, Tennessee 24, Indianapolis 20

    Cleveland at Cincinnati, CIN -9, Cincinnati 27, Cleveland 10

    Chicago at Philadelphia, PHI -11, Philadelphia 31, Chicago 17

    Buffalo at Kansas City, KC -9.5, Kansas City 24, Buffalo 20

    Miami at New England, NE -17, New England 40, Miami 17

    Seattle at San Francisco, SEA -7, Seattle 24, San Francisco 13

    New Orleans at LA Rams, LAR -2.5, New Orleans 31, LA Rams 30

    Denver at Oakland, OAK -5.5, Oakland 17, Denver 9

    Jacksonville at Arizona, JAC -4, Jacksonville 27, Arizona 6

    Green Bay at Pittsburgh, PIT -14, Pittsburgh 21, Green Bay 3

    Houston at Baltimore, BAL -7, Baltimore 17, Houston 13

                        

    LA Chargers at Dallas Cowboys

    As we saw on Sunday Night Football in Week 11, the Dallas Cowboys aren't the hot shot team most would think they are.

    In fact, without left tackle Tyron Smith and running back Ezekiel Elliott, this offense really struggled to get going against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 11.

    This rings true especially with the absence of Smith. Cowboys backup running back Alfred Morris still almost hit the century mark in yardage in Week 11, but the Eagles pass rush was able to swarm Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott all night long en route to three interceptions and a fumble.

    Should Smith miss Week 12, too, the Cowboys are in trouble.

    Remember, this is only a four-day turnaround, so it's definitely possible he misses this game.

    The Chargers possess perhaps the best pass-rushing duo in the entire NFL—Melvin Ingram and Joey Bosa.

    Although it was against the Buffalo Bills, Ingram and Bosa annihilated Bills quarterback Nathan Peterman.

    Sure, Prescott is miles better than Peterman, but without a ton of help blocking for Prescott up front in addition to a fairly stiff Chargers secondary, the Cowboys might be looking at another home loss.

               

    Miami at New England

    This game could be comical.

    I mean, look at that line! The Dolphins are getting 17 points.

    That's a testament to the rampage the Patriots are on. Since coming off the bye, the Patriots have outscored their opponents 74-24. 

    Those opponents? The Denver Broncos and Oakland Raiders.

    The Broncos have the better defense of the two, while the Raiders have the better offense. Ironically, the Patriots put up fewer points against the Raiders and gave up more to the Broncos.

    Against the Dolphins and whatever quarterback they decide to throw out there in Week 12, the Patriots should be able to shut them down and also come away with many takeaways.

    Expect another 300-plus yard and three touchdown performance from Patriots quarterback Tom Brady.

    This one is going to be ugly, making that 17-point spread wish it was 37. 

    Patriots win in a massive blowout.

