Giancarlo Stanton Trade Rumors: Dee Gordon Included in Talks with Giants

Rob Foldy/Miami Marlins/Getty Images

The Miami Marlins and San Francisco Giants have reportedly discussed a trade that would send Giancarlo Stanton and Dee Gordon to the Giants in exchange for second baseman Joe Panik, pitching prospect Tyler Beede and outfielder prospect Chris Shaw, according to Craig Mish of SiriusXM.

That followed a report from Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic on Friday stating the Giants made a proposal for Stanton.

Rosenthal added, "The Giants are willing to pick up a sizable amount of Stanton's contract, one source said. Such a deal, however, would exacerbate the team's luxury-tax concerns, likely resulting in the trade of at least one high-priced veteran, perhaps as part of a package going to the Marlins, perhaps to other clubs."

The Giants aren't the only team that reportedly bid on Stanton's services. Jon Morosi of the MLB Network reported the St. Louis Cardinals had made a proposal for Stanton, while Mish added that pitching prospect Sandy Alcantara would be among the young players offered in the trade package.

Additionally, Rosenthal reported that the Boston Red Sox were expected to make a proposal and that "Other, unidentified clubs also have told the Marlins they will submit offers for Stanton, but the process is just beginning."

Finally, Morosi reported that "Some in the industry expect the Los Angeles Dodgers to make a push to acquire Stanton, although it's unclear if they've made a formal offer."

Any offer will be moot, of course, if Stanton isn't willing to waive his no-trade clause to join a team. As Morosi noted, that could leave Stanton with an interesting choice:

And any offer will reflect the fact that Stanton still has 10 years and $295 million left on his contract and an opt-out clause after 2020. Most teams are expected to ask the Marlins to absorb some of Stanton's owed money in any deal.

"I know what I want to do. I need to know what you can do," Marlins general manager Michael Hill said at the general manager meetings while describing the approach he's taken in trade talks with other clubs, per Rosenthal. "Until I know where you're at on the contract, the money, all that stuff, I can't engage."