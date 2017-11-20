WWE Survivor Series 2017: Full Grades for Triple H, Brock Lesnar and Top StarsNovember 20, 2017
WWE Survivor Series 2017: Full Grades for Triple H, Brock Lesnar and Top Stars
The main event of WWE Survivor Series 2017 hung over the rest of the pay-per-view like a dark cloud following Sunday's show.
With Triple H, Shane McMahon and Kurt Angle three of the final four participants in the main event, fans will have been hard pushed not to feel like they had been whisked back to 2000, not 2017.
It's a shame that the ending was so controversial, because Survivor Series on the whole was a thrilling pay-per-view.
There were bragging rights aplenty to be had, and some of Raw and SmackDown Live's biggest names did not disappoint.
Here are the grades for the biggest stars who competed at Survivor Series.
The Shield and The New Day
The Shield and The New Day were given the task of opening Survivor Series and kicking the show off with a bang.
They didn't disappoint.
It is great to see that, despite some fearing it wouldn't be the case, that The Shield haven't missed a beat in getting back together. They look as great as they did three or four years ago, and they were the right choice to emerge as winners here.
But The New Day more than played their part in a great contest. Whether it was The New Day ganging up on one member of The Shield to try and take them out, or The Shield attacking Big E to weaken their opponents' biggest asset, it was a non-stop thrill ride.
Grades: The Shield A, The New Day A-
Asuka
John Cena
John Cena's return to WWE to become the fifth member of SmackDown's team for Survivor Series should have been a much bigger deal than what it was.
Ultimately, the Cenation leader had a very quiet night indeed at Survivor Series, and he didn't really have much time to make an impact on the night.
He had a couple of trademark Cena spots, but he was quickly eliminated by Kurt Angle midway through the match.
That felt like the wrong way to use Cena. If the plan was for him to barely get any offence in and just be lost in the shuffle, it was pointless bringing him back.
This was an off night for Cena, and an off night for his character's booking.
Grade: D
Brock Lesnar and AJ Styles
Triple H
