WWE Survivor Series 2017: Full Grades for Triple H, Brock Lesnar and Top Stars

The main event of WWE Survivor Series 2017 hung over the rest of the pay-per-view like a dark cloud following Sunday's show.

With Triple H, Shane McMahon and Kurt Angle three of the final four participants in the main event, fans will have been hard pushed not to feel like they had been whisked back to 2000, not 2017.

It's a shame that the ending was so controversial, because Survivor Series on the whole was a thrilling pay-per-view.

There were bragging rights aplenty to be had, and some of Raw and SmackDown Live's biggest names did not disappoint.

Here are the grades for the biggest stars who competed at Survivor Series.