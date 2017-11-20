Former NFL WR Terry Glenn Dies at 43 After Car Accident

Getty Images/Getty Images

Former NFL wide receiver Terry Glenn died Monday after being involved in a car accident in Texas.

He was 43.

The Dallas County medical examiner's office confirmed news of Glenn's death, per Naheed Rajwani of the Dallas Morning News. The only reported detail of the accident is that Glenn was transported to Parkland Memorial Hospital after crashing in Irving, where he died shortly after midnight.

Glenn played 12 NFL seasons with the New England Patriots, Green Bay Packers and Dallas Cowboys. He finished his career with 593 receptions for 8,823 yards and 44 touchdowns, including the first score thrown by Patriots quarterback Tom Brady.

Most of Glenn's best performances came in New England, where he was named a 1999 Pro Bowler. The team named him to its All-Decade team for the 1990s, and he was also part of a pair of AFC championship teams.

Glenn's career ended in 2008 due to injury issues. He was also one of the most decorated receivers in Ohio State history, winning the 1995 Fred Biletnikoff Award as part of an All-American campaign.

While Glenn kept a low profile following his playing career, he served as the offensive coordinator for the Texas Revolution of the Champions Indoor Football League in 2015.