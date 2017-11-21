EPL Week 13 Predictions: Premier League Picks, Key Players and Fixtures

Jan Kruger/Getty Images

Champions Chelsea head to Liverpool on Saturday in the pick of Week 13's Premier League fixtures, as leaders Manchester City go to Huddersfield Town and Manchester United face Brighton & Hove Albion.

Elsewhere in the top flight, Arsenal will hope to build on their north London derby victory at Turf Moor against high-flying Burnley, while Tottenham Hotspur take on West Bromwich Albion, who begin life without Tony Pulis at Wembley Stadium.

Here's a look at the full Week 13 schedule—kick-off times are GMT—a pick for each contest and a focus on three players who'll be expected to make a difference for their team.

Friday, November 24

8 p.m.—West Ham United vs. Leicester City (0-1)

Saturday, November 25

3 p.m.—Crystal Palace vs. Stoke City (1-1)

3 p.m.—Manchester United vs. Brighton & Hove Albion (2-0)

3 p.m.—Newcastle United vs. Watford (1-1)

3 p.m.—Swansea City vs. Bournemouth (0-1)

3 p.m.—Tottenham Hotspur vs. West Bromwich Albion (3-0)

5:30 p.m.—Liverpool vs. Chelsea (2-2)

Sunday, November 26

1:30 p.m.—Southampton vs. Everton (2-1)

2 p.m.—Burnley vs. Arsenal (1-2)

4 p.m.—Huddersfield Town vs. Manchester City (1-3)

Mohamed Salah, Liverpool

PAUL ELLIS/Getty Images

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah returns to one of his former clubs Chelsea in superb form and as the Premier League's top scorer with nine goals so far this season.

His form has been so good that he is easily the signing of the season, according to the Guardian's Sachin Nakrani:

Salah has the pace to terrify defenders, and although earlier in the season, he could be profligate in front of goal, he has been prolific in recent weeks.

The Egyptian scored twice against West Ham United before the international break and then grabbed another double against Southampton on Saturday.

Opta show just how effective he has been since moving to Anfield:

Salah has also struck up a good understanding with Roberto Firmino and will have a point to prove against Chelsea, where he had a forgettable spell before joining Roma on a permanent deal in 2016.

Chelsea have kept clean sheets in their last three Premier League outings but face a real test against the pace and creativity of Liverpool, with Salah heading to Stamford Bridge in red-hot form.

Paul Pogba, Manchester United

Gareth Copley/Getty Images

Paul Pogba returned from injury on Saturday and inspired Manchester United to a 4-1 win over Newcastle United at Old Trafford.

The midfielder assisted Anthony Martial for United's equaliser before adding United's third and showed how much his creativity, vision and ability to control a match had been missed.

Football writer Liam Canning neatly summed up his influence on the team:

United will look to Pogba again on Saturday as they welcome Brighton to Old Trafford. The Seagulls are on a good run, unbeaten in their last four Premier League outings to sit ninth in the table.

However, United must keep winning to keep leaders Manchester City within sight; they are already eight points behind and any further slip-ups could end their title hopes.

Pogba has the ability to reignite their season, and the Red Devils are far more prolific when the Frenchman is in the team, as shown by BT Sport Football:

The midfielder's return also saw striker Lukaku end his run of seven games without a goal, and he will likely prove to be United's inspiration again on Saturday.

Vincent Kompany, Manchester City

LINDSEY PARNABY/Getty Images

Manchester City will hope Vincent Kompany can stay fit after manager Pep Guardiola confirmed defender John Stones would be out for "four to six weeks" with a hamstring problem picked up against Leicester City, per MailOnline's Adam Shergold.

Stones has been a virtual ever-present for City this season and is really establishing himself in the heart of defence for both club and country, per Oliver Holt at the Mail on Sunday:

Guardiola has said Stones' injury gives City a "real, real problem in that position," per Sam Dean at the Telegraph.

Kompany returned from injury against Leicester but could have been sent off in the opening minutes for a foul on Jamie Vardy.

The Leicester Mercury's James Sharpe explained why he should have seen red:

Manchester City writer Shane Burns outlines how vulnerable the club's defence is without Stones:

The Sky Blues are yet to taste defeat this season, but Huddersfield Town may fancy their chances against City's fragile defence, particularly as they have already beaten Manchester United at the John's Smith Stadium this season.