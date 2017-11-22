5 Reasons to Believe Cleveland Cavaliers Are Turning It Around

1 of 5

David Liam Kyle/Getty Images

Figuring out the best way to implement all the new bodies was always going to be one of head coach Tyronn Lue's toughest challenges this season.

Be it Isaiah Thomas, Dwyane Wade, Derrick Rose or Jae Crowder, these are veterans with a defined set of skills that all have enjoyed success elsewhere. Blending them with LeBron James, Kevin Love and company was always going to take time.

Wade was a disaster initially in the starting lineup. He and Rose combined to make up a backcourt that couldn't shoot and couldn't keep defenders in front of them. Not a great combo in today's NBA.

After putting up just 5.7 points on 28.0 percent shooting in three games as a starter, Wade has transitioned nicely to one of the staples of the second unit. Over his last eight games, Wade is averaging 12.4 points, 6.3 rebounds and 4.0 assists on 40.5 percent shooting. He's become Cleveland's best playmaker next to James, showing a willingness to get others involved and be more selective with his own shots.

Jae Crowder will be one of the Cavaliers' most important players this postseason no matter if he's starting or coming off the bench. With Tristan Thompson out, Crowder has started the past nine games at power forward. He's up to 12.0 points and 4.2 rebounds during the Cavs' five-game winning streak, increasing his plus-minus from minus-3.9 before the streak to plus-3.8 during it.

Of course, there will be another adjustment for Crowder when Thompson returns, as a move back to the bench would seem likely. No matter when his number's called, Lue has to do his best to simplify Crowder's expansive role (playing and guarding two-to-three positions a night) and get him comfortable on both ends.

We know players like James and Love will produce. Getting improved contributions from guys like Wade and Crowder have certainly helped as well.