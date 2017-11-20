Braun Strowman, Triple H Aftermath: Latest Rumors, Preview for WWE Raw Nov. 20

Credit: WWE.com

Controversy muddied what should have been a night of celebration for WWE Raw.

Raw claimed victory in the battle of the brands on Sunday's Survivor Series pay-per-view, but all is not well. In the closing moments of the clash between Team Raw and Team SmackDown, Triple H attacked his own partner, general manager Kurt Angle. And after the bout, The Game and Braun Strowman tangled, leaving Triple H out cold on the canvas.

Questions about what happened in that main event and what's next for everyone involved will swirl as Houston's Toyota Center plays host for the third straight night.

The winners and losers from the PPV promise to be featured on Monday's Raw. What will The Shield do now that the group outlasted The New Day? What about The Miz, who fell to SmackDown's Baron Corbin after weeks of claiming superiority over him?

Backstage news, the Raw preview on WWE.com and storyline analysis aid us as we look ahead to Monday's show before it airs on USA Network at 8 p.m. ET.

News, Rumors

After months of waiting, we may finally see the return of Miss Hell in Boots.

Paige had been dealing with a neck injury but has since trained at the WWE Performance Center and is now poised to make her way back. Rumors have shifted the story about when and where she'll do that, but the latest word is that "Paige is in Houston for tonight's Raw," as PWInsider's Mike Johnson reported.

Credit: WWE.com

The Revival won't be back so fast, however.

Scott Dawson's biceps injury is set to keep him out of action at least until next month. According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (h/t Bryan Rose of Fightful), Dawson isn't expected back until December.

In positive injury news, Brock Lesnar clutching his knee and limping up the entrance ramp on Sunday night was reportedly for show. Ryan Satin of Pro Wrestling Sheet noted that Lesnar's injury was not legitimate:

The Beast Incarnate still may not show up to Raw, but that will instead be an issue with his schedule, not his health.



Raw Streaks

Finn Balor has shaken off his loss to Kane and begun to add wins to his resume.

The former universal champion was on the winning side in Survivor Series' headline match. That continued a recent trend for him. Per CageMatch.net, Balor hasn't lost since falling to Kane after TLC: Tables, Ladders & Chairs. He has now gone 3-0-1 in his last four contests.

WWE is not quite giving Mickie James the same treatment.

After winning three out of four matches, James hasn't tasted victory much at all. She has now lost three matches in a row, per CageMatch.net.

And her absence from the Survivor Series card suggests that she's not a priority at the moment.

Survivor Series Fallout

The Shield opened Sunday's PPV with a big over The New Day from the blue brand. With those two squads on different shows, a rematch isn't on the way. Instead, The Hounds of Justice will have to seek out new foils.

Monday's Raw promises to help shed some light on what's next for the trio, be that more clashes with The Bar and The Miz or the early chapters of a new story.

Asuka secured the win for Team Raw in the women's traditional Survivor Series elimination match. It was clear WWE wanted to showcase and spotlight here. It's a safe bet she continues to stand in the spotlight come Monday night and beyond.

The Raw preview on WWE.com seemed to hint a fresh foe stepping up to her when it asked: "Who will dare stand across from her tonight?"

And while Lesnar may not be around to see the process for himself, a fight for the right to challenge him should begin to unfold.

The Beast Incarnate has now retained the Universal Championship against Strowman, Samoa Joe and Roman Reigns. He proved himself to be WWE's top champion by besting Styles. Is it now Balor's turn to get a crack at The Conqueror?

Credit: WWE.com

The Bar, Alexa Bliss and The Miz, meanwhile, all fell short against SmackDown on Sunday. Raw is now set to feature their reactions to those defeats. The size of each of those Superstars' egos guarantees there won't be any humility shown.

Monday's Raw should give fans a clearer picture of what's next for each champion.

The big story of the night will be the aftermath of Trip.e H's actions. Just what was The Game thinking when he attacked Angle and angered Strowman? And now either a Triple H vs. Angle match looks to be in the works or the Executive Vice President may have kickstarted a feud between and Strowman.

Whatever WWE has planned, it has to figure The Monster of Men heavily into it all. He's been the clear heart of Raw.