WWE Survivor Series 2017: AJ Styles, The Shield and Biggest Winners and Losers

Credit: WWE.com

Braun Strowman, AJ Styles and The Shield were among the big winners at the 2017 Survivor Series, an event that showcased some extraordinary talents but in the end, wound up the breeding ground for yet another McMahon family soap opera.

Those Superstars waded through the creative muck late in the show to enjoy fruitful nights.

Not everyone was quite so lucky.

Becky Lynch, Bayley and The Miz all suffered from disappointing booking, their characters and credibility done a great disservice early in Sunday's broadcast.

On a night that starts the long, arduous journey to WrestleMania 34 in New Orleans, the aforementioned Superstars stood out for all the right, and wrong, reasons.

Delve deeper into their nights and find out why they earned the recognition they did with this recap of Sunday's extravaganza.