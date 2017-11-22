Ranking Teams with the Best Depth at Each Position

0 of 9

Keith Srakocic/Associated Press

NFL teams fight a constant internal battle as part of a 100 percent injury league. Due to the limitations of a 53-man roster combined with the inevitability of lost games, depth found within a roster can develop into a massive advantage over opponents.

These advantages can be seen at each specific position with certain teams holding an edge.

Usually, the squads with the healthiest rosters find themselves competing for a championship. Of course, a little luck is involved in the process, but each organization must first place itself in the position to present solid depth. This occurs through months of evaluations.

The best depth found at each position isn't a reflection of elite individual performers. A balance between quality and quantity must be struck—which is difficult to achieve at this point in the season due to littered injured reserves and injury reports.

For example, Tom Brady continues to play at a completely different level compared to the majority of the league's quarterbacks. The Patriots once had the best depth behind center until the franchise traded Jacoby Brissett and Jimmy Garoppolo. Brady is still great, but his presence doesn't speak to New England's overall depth at the position.

Specialists aren't included because the majority of teams only carry one kicker, punter and long snapper. Otherwise, the following are the deepest squads at each position.