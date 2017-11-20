    Video of Georgia Dome Being Demolished Posted on Twitter

    Tyler ConwayFeatured ColumnistNovember 20, 2017

    The Georgia Dome is destroyed in a scheduled implosion Monday, Nov. 20, 2017, in Atlanta. The dome was not only the former home of the Atlanta Falcons but also the site of two Super Bowls, 1996 Olympics Games events and NCAA basketball tournaments among other major events. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)
    Mike Stewart/Associated Press

    The Georgia Dome, host of Super Bowl XXVIII and Super Bowl XXXIV and the Atlanta Falcons for a quarter-century, is no more.

    The stadium was demolished in a scheduled ceremony Monday morning.

    Opened in 1992, the Georgia Dome played host to countless notable sports moments. Along with the two Super Bowls, the venue was used as the host of the Peach Bowl, held three Final Fours and was used as part of the 1996 Summer Games festivities.

    "As far as the stadium goes, for me it starts with the fans," Falcons head coach Dan Quinn told reporters. "That's the first thing you remember about a place, the enthusiasm of the fans and a city and what it brings to a stadium. That's what I think of, the fans, the city and the love they have for the team."

    Mercedes-Benz Stadium, located just down the street from the former Georgia Dome site, opened earlier this year. The location of the Georgia Dome will now instead be used for parking for the new stadium, along with a hotel and other amenities.

    The Falcons' final home game in the Georgia Dome was their 2017 NFC Championship Game win over the Green Bay Packers. 

