WWE Survivor Series 2017: Full Results, Star Rating for Each Match

Credit: WWE.com

On paper, the WWE Survivor Series card was one of the best of the year. Star-studded and featuring intriguing new matchups, the show had the potential to eclipse even WrestleMania as the best pay-per-view offering from Vince McMahon's company in 2017.

It may not have reached those heights, but it did provide an entertaining six hours of sports entertainment with mixed in-ring results.

WWE champion AJ Styles vs. universal champion Brock Lesnar lived up to the hype. Raw women's champion Alexa Bliss vs. SmackDown Live women's champion Charlotte exceeded expectations. Raw tag team champions Sheamus and Cesaro vs. SmackDown Live tag team champions The Usos fell shy of the standard their talent had set.

In a wrestling landscape dominated by star ratings, though, which matches earned the highest praise and which ones disappointed?

Find out with this rating-infused recap of Sunday's pay-per-view spectacular.