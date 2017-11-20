Lakers News: Lonzo Ball, Luke Walton Discuss Rookie's Triple-Double vs. Nuggets

Ringo H.W. Chiu/Associated Press

The shooting still isn't there. But Lonzo Ball proved once again Sunday night that he can fill up a stat sheet, recording his second triple-double of the season in a 127-109 win over the Denver Nuggets.

Ball finished with 11 points, a career-high 16 rebounds and 11 assists. The Lakers outscored the Nuggets by 29 points when he was on the floor, which was the best mark among all players.

While Ball has been rightfully (albeit a bit overzealously) criticized for his poor shooting and inconsistent performances, his highs have been historically great. Only five players in NBA history have taken fewer than Ball's 17 games to record their first pair of triple-doubles, per Elias Sports Bureau (h/t ESPN Stats & Info).

Ball was also exactly the same age (20 years, 23 days) as LeBron James when he recorded his second career triple-double.

“He’s got more on his plate than I could ever imagine anyone having especially at his age,” Lakers coach Luke Walton told reporters. “It’s our job to be here and let him know that we support him and we believe in him.

“I don’t know where it gets too much and how he reacts to it, but I’ve made a point to talk to him and let him know whether or not he needs it that my belief and our team’s belief in him is 100 percent there.”

Ball, whose first triple-double came in a loss to the Milwaukee Bucks, said he enjoyed having his big game come in a win.

"This one is a lot better," Ball told reporters. "I actually like this one. Just keep building on it."

Ball is averaging 8.9 points, 7.1 rebounds and 7.1 assists per game this season. His performance level has undergone widespread scrutiny thanks in large part to the boisterous nature of his father LaVar, who made countless claims about his son's on-court prowess.

“The media will probably love him tomorrow and hate him again the next day,” Walton said. “He’s going to stay level headed and keep doing what he does. We’re gonna keep saying we support him, he’s gonna keep getting better. That’s just going to probably be the process of how this plays out.”

Ball followed his last triple-double with a trio of dispiriting performances, so the Lakers will hope he's in better form for Tuesday night's clash with the Chicago Bulls.