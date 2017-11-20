Mohamed Salah Backed to Join Real Madrid by Former Egypt International Mido

Mohamed Salah Backed to Join Real Madrid by Former Egypt International MidoNovember 20, 2017
Former Egypt international Mido has backed Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah to join Real Madrid.
The retired striker, who counts Tottenham Hotspur, Middlesbrough and Wigan Athletic among his former clubs, hailed his compatriot after he bagged a brace in the Reds' 3-0 win over Southampton on Saturday:
Mido @midoahm
Congratulations to @22mosalah on becoming the most Egyptian to Score goals in Europe and still got plenty to come!!remember when the Liverpool fans made fun of me when I said 3 years ago that Salah is 10 times better thn Sterling..well now they know I was right !!keep going son!!2017-11-19 06:49:45
Mido @midoahm
@22mosalah got the mentality to keep playing at the top level for many years and this is what we were all Egyptians r missing when we had the chance to play in Europe..I believe thatSalah will not stay for long at @LFC !!soon he will be gone to @realmadriden #HalaMadrid 💪🏼2017-11-19 06:53:30
The goals took Salah's tally to 14 for the season in 18 appearances, putting him level with last year's top scorer Philippe Coutinho—who scored the same number in twice as many games—and he also has four assists.
Salah's electric pace and direct running have seen him slot perfectly into Liverpool's front three alongside Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane, and along with Coutinho, the attacking quartet have great chemistry together, allowing them to cause opposition defences no end of problems.
The 25-year-old arrived in the summer from Roma, and he needs only five more goals this season to match the goalscoring exploits he embarked on with the Giallorossi last year.
Kristian Walsh of the Liverpool Echo and football writer Jack Lusby believe Salah was a bargain:
Kristian Walsh @Kristian_Walsh
Liverpool's opening bid of £28m for Salah feels like walking into John Lewis and offering some jelly beans for a widescreen plasma.2017-11-19 09:58:24
Jack Lusby @jacklusby_
This guy is ridiculous. £35 million. 🤙2017-11-18 15:42:01
They're not wrong. In a market in which a player can be worth £160 million after a single breakthrough season, a la Kylian Mbappe joining Paris Saint-Germain, it increasingly looks as though Liverpool paid far less for Salah than they perhaps could have.
Football journalist Rafael Hernandez has also been impressed with Salah but noted where he might improve:
Rafael Hernández @RafaelH117
Salah is doing great for Liverpool, but I'm convinced he can do even better. If he further improves his decision making, the club will have one of the world's best players.2017-11-19 13:48:36
Salah's tendency to occasionally choose the wrong option in the final third has at times cost himself and his team-mates the chance to score even more this season.
His profligacy early in the Reds' 5-0 defeat to Manchester City in September—when the score was 0-0 and both sides had 11 men—is a prime example, though it would be unfair to bear too much responsibility for Liverpool's struggles given he has unquestionably been their best player this year.
As for Real, with Cristiano Ronaldo turning 33 in February, Karim Benzema out of form and Gareth Bale's fitness becoming increasingly unreliable, there is scope for forward players to carve out a place at the Santiago Bernabeu where before there was none.
If Salah maintains his remarkable level of performance, it would not be too surprising if he were to attract interest from Europe's elite.