Mohamed Salah Backed to Join Real Madrid by Former Egypt International Mido

Former Egypt international Mido has backed Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah to join Real Madrid.

The retired striker, who counts Tottenham Hotspur, Middlesbrough and Wigan Athletic among his former clubs, hailed his compatriot after he bagged a brace in the Reds' 3-0 win over Southampton on Saturday:

The goals took Salah's tally to 14 for the season in 18 appearances, putting him level with last year's top scorer Philippe Coutinho—who scored the same number in twice as many games—and he also has four assists.

Salah's electric pace and direct running have seen him slot perfectly into Liverpool's front three alongside Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane, and along with Coutinho, the attacking quartet have great chemistry together, allowing them to cause opposition defences no end of problems.

The 25-year-old arrived in the summer from Roma, and he needs only five more goals this season to match the goalscoring exploits he embarked on with the Giallorossi last year.

Kristian Walsh of the Liverpool Echo and football writer Jack Lusby believe Salah was a bargain:

They're not wrong. In a market in which a player can be worth £160 million after a single breakthrough season, a la Kylian Mbappe joining Paris Saint-Germain, it increasingly looks as though Liverpool paid far less for Salah than they perhaps could have.

Football journalist Rafael Hernandez has also been impressed with Salah but noted where he might improve:

Salah's tendency to occasionally choose the wrong option in the final third has at times cost himself and his team-mates the chance to score even more this season.

His profligacy early in the Reds' 5-0 defeat to Manchester City in September—when the score was 0-0 and both sides had 11 men—is a prime example, though it would be unfair to bear too much responsibility for Liverpool's struggles given he has unquestionably been their best player this year.

As for Real, with Cristiano Ronaldo turning 33 in February, Karim Benzema out of form and Gareth Bale's fitness becoming increasingly unreliable, there is scope for forward players to carve out a place at the Santiago Bernabeu where before there was none.

If Salah maintains his remarkable level of performance, it would not be too surprising if he were to attract interest from Europe's elite.