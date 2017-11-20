Ranking New England Patriots' Best Individual Performances Through 11 Weeks

0 of 8

The New England Patriots are known for thriving as a team; win or lose, they do so as a collective. Individual performances aren't nearly as important to members of the franchise as the results in the win-loss column.

However, this doesn't mean there haven't been some standout performances from Patriots players this season. There have been plenty, and many of them have meant the difference between wins and losses—even if New England rarely highlights that fact in the postgame.

We're here to take a look at some of New England's top individual performances of the 2017 season. We'll be looking at single-game performances, regardless of the final score (not very Patriot-like, we know). However, we will consider the importance of an individual performance on the game and on the season.

For variety's sake, we'll be limiting players to one entry each. Otherwise, this might quickly turn into a list of Tom Brady's best games of the season.

Here are the Patriots' top eight individual performances of the 2017 season.