NFL Power Rankings Week 12: Updated Standings, Predictions Before MNF

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

When a team like Jacksonville Jaguars is considered a top 10 team in the NFL this season, one thing is certain: Anything can happen on any given Sunday.

But through nearly 11 weeks of the season, the Jaguars are sticking around, leading the way in the AFC South division en route to a playoff berth. It's crazy how soon things can change, isn't it?

Before we get into anymore discussion about Jacksonville's success this season, it's important to recognize the other 31 teams in the league and what they've done so far this season, good or bad.

With just one more game kicking off tonight in Week 11 between the Atlanta Falcons and Seattle Seahawks, this week's set of power rankings are basically set in stone.

NFL Week 12 Power Rankings Post-Sunday

1. Philadelphia Eagles (9-1)

2. New England Patriots (8-2)

3. New Orleans Saints (8-2)

4. Pittsburgh Steelers (8-2)

5. Minnesota Vikings (8-2)

6. Los Angeles Rams (7-3)

7. Seattle Seahawks (6-3)

8. Jacksonville Jaguars (6-4)

9. Carolina Panthers (7-3)

10. Kansas City Chiefs (6-4)

11. Atlanta Falcons (5-4)

12. Detroit Lions (6-4)

13. Tennessee Titans (6-4)

14. Dallas Cowboys (5-5)

15. Los Angeles Chargers (4-6)

16. Baltimore Ravens (5-5)

17. Cincinnati Bengals (4-6)

18. Oakland Raiders (4-6)

19. Washington Redskins (4-6)

20. New York Jets (4-6)

21. Houston Texans (4-6)

22. Buffalo Bills (5-5)

23. Arizona Cardinals (4-6)

24. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-6)

25. Green Bay Packers (5-5)

26. Denver Broncos (3-7)

27. Miami Dolphins (4-6)

28. Chicago Bears (3-7)

29. Indianapolis Colts (3-7)

30. New York Giants (2-8)

31. San Francisco 49ers (1-9)

32. Cleveland Browns (0-10)

1. Philadelphia Eagles

Tom Pennington/Getty Images

It wouldn't be fair to the passionate football fans in Philadelphia to ignore how good the Eagles have been this season, let alone against the Dallas Cowboys this past Sunday in a 37-9 victory in Texas.

For anyone doubting the Eagles' legitimacy in the league at this point, it's time to give credit where credit is due. The New England Patriots are still the Patriots, the New Orleans Saints have been mightily impressive in recent weeks, but the best team in football resides in Philadelphia, and it's really not even close.

The Eagles are now 9-1 on the season and have been improving each game despite some knocks and bruises along the way. The addition of Jay Ajayi has paid dividends in his first two performances for his new team, even if he is still in a timeshare with LeGarrette Blount and Corey Clement.

Carson Wentz, in only his second season, is playing like an MVP candidate. Philadelphia's defense has been impressive, allowing the eighth-fewest points to opposing offenses this season, surrendering just 18.8 points per game. The Eagles are flying high this season, and they're looking like the early favorite to represent the NFC in the Super Bowl.

8. Jacksonville Jaguars

Jason Miller/Getty Images

It's never too late to jump on the aforementioned Jaguars bandwagon, but just make sure to watch your step, as it's beginning to get quite crowded.

Forget about tanking. The Jaguars are playing to win right now on both sides of the ball. On offense, the ball is being put into the hands of rookie sensation Leonard Fournette, who continued to impress in Week 11 against the Cleveland Browns, racking up 111 rushing yards in a 19-7 win.

Blake Bortles may not be the answer under center in the long term for this franchise, but he hasn't been as terribly inconsistent as he has in recent seasons, which has helped the team's defense live up to its potential by not putting themselves in bad situations.

Jacksonville's defense tops the NFL in points allowed per game (14.1) and also leads the league in team sacks with 40, six sacks ahead of No. 2 Pittsburgh Steelers.

Will the Jaguars be a contender at the end of the year? Probably not. But they have become a near-elite team before our eyes, and it sure is fun to watch.

22. Buffalo Bills

Harry How/Getty Images

There's only one word to describe Week 11 for the Buffalo Bills: Yikes.

It wasn't so much about the team's 54-24 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers, although a 30-point loss is as demoralizing as it gets in the NFL. But it's the manner in how the Bills lost this game that will leave Buffalo fans enraged.

The Bills coaching staff, for reasons beyond me or anyone outside of that locker room, elected to bench quarterback Tyrod Taylor in favor of rookie fifth round draft pick, Nathan Peterman.

Now before getting into this even further, I mean no disrespect to Peterman. He's a rookie who started his first game in the NFL in a no-win situation under center for a team that has much bigger problems than Taylor's recent performances.

But having said that, he could not have played any worse.

His five first-half interceptions only highlighted the bigger issues that plague the Bills offense. Not only can the team's receivers not get open, but the play-calling was atrocious. Taylor may not have been playing at an All-Pro level, but he has made up for a lot of deficiencies in other areas on offense, which were exposed once Peterson took over.

The Bills could've easily been in the conversation for a wild-card spot this postseason, and at 5-5, they still are. But it's nearly impossible to believe that they can overcome so much internal dysfunction at this point of the season to compete for a playoff berth. Taylor is the best quarterback on the team, but the Bills don't believe in him to be their franchise quarterback.

Coming off a 30 point loss the Chargers, the Bills plummet down my rankings in Week 11 and will remain out of the Top 20 until they can make up their minds if they want to win any more games this season.

All stats are courtesy of NFL.com unless otherwise noted.