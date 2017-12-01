World Cup Bracket 2018: Printable Draw and Schedule for All Groups

MLADEN ANTONOV/Getty Images

The fixtures are set for the opening stage of the 2018 FIFA World Cup after Friday's draw at the State Kremlin Palace in Moscow revealed the lineups for each of the eight groups.

All 32 teams now know which pools they'll compete in and who their first competition will be, and holders Germany have the inauspicious task of navigating the Group of Death. They will have a difficult task in overcoming Mexico at the first hurdle, although one would still back manager Joachim Low's side to advance from a pool also comprising Sweden and Korea Republic.

Panama will be competing in their maiden World Cup finals and have the unfortunate task of trying to beat Belgium to qualify for the round of 16, with England and Tunisia also in their sights.



Peru are back in the tournament finals after a 36-year hiatus, having last made it to the World Cup in 1982, but the South Americans may fancy their chances in Group C against France, Denmark and Australia.

Next year's World Cup could be the last where we see Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo, 32, and Argentina's Lionel Messi, 30, in action, posing a special significance as a potential send-off for the pair.

Here's the 2018 World Cup bracket and a look at next year's tournament schedule, along with a printable draw:



Group A: Russia, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Uruguay

Group B: Portugal, Spain, Morocco, Iran

Group C: France, Australia, Peru, Denmark

Group D: Argentina, Iceland, Croatia, Nigeria

Croatia, Nigeria Group E: Brazil, Switzerland, Costa Rica, Serbia



Group F: Germany, Mexico, Sweden, Korea Republic



Group G: Belgium, Panama, Tunisia, England

England Group H: Poland, Senegal, Colombia, Japan

Hosts Russia line up in Group A alongside Uruguay, Egypt and Saudi Arabia, and the winner of that pool will face the runner-up of Group B in the round of 16.

A little more than seven months remain until the 2018 World Cup kicks off at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow, and the stage is set as football's international elite chart their path to the title.