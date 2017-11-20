Shkodran Mustafi Labels Inter Milan Rumours 'The Biggest S--t' in Media Outburst

DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/Getty Images

Arsenal centre-back Shkodran Mustafi has launched a stern defence of his place at Arsenal and described this past summer's rumours linking him with a move to Inter Milan as "the biggest s--t" conjured up by the media.

The Germany international was touted as a possible signing for the Nerazzurri, but a move never materialised, and when quizzed on those rumours after scoring in Saturday's 2-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur, he told reporters:

“You like to get the s--t, the biggest s--t. That's your job. You are asking me about it, it's your job from the people outside, talking and thinking that they know everything.

“What happens in the changing room is the real thing. I don't understand why people just talk about things they cannot know about.

“If I have been talking to clubs or if I haven't, it's only rumours. Obviously there are so many newspapers, they need something to write because it's boring if the paper is empty."

The 25-year-old was pushed further for an answer on where his allegiances lie, to which he replied: "But I'm here, I'm standing in front of you in an Arsenal shirt."

Mustafi's defence of his place at Arsenal seems strange, however, considering there was confirmation from Inter that the Italians were in the hunt for his signature, per Goal's Sacha Pisani:

Inter director of football Piero Ausilio even went so far as to say the Serie A powerhouse had a deal in place, suggesting it was Arsenal who were content allowing the centre-back to leave, per Italian website Calciomercato.com: "We wanted to sign Mustafi, we had an agreement with Arsenal, but the player refused to sign for us."

The Gunners will be glad they kept hold of Mustafi right now, given it was he who headed a sensational opener in Saturday's north London derby win, after which he spoke to Sky Sports alongside compatriot Mesut Ozil:

Mustafi's rebuttal suggests he's past any summer speculation and wishes to advance his career at the Emirates Stadium, which has had its fair share of transfer drama of late between the likes of Ozil and Alexis Sanchez.

However, James Benge of the London Evening Standard did ponder why Arsenal seemed open to selling Mustafi just one year after they signed the defender from Valencia in a reported £35 million deal:

With Per Mertesacker set to take over Arsenal's academy at the end of this season and Gabriel Paulista having returned to La Liga last summer, the Gunners need every centre-back option they can get their hands on at present.

Last summer's gossip is a thing of the past, and Mustafi appears eager to write new chapters in his Arsenal story.