Ranking Oakland Raiders' Best Individual Performances Through 11 Weeks

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

The Oakland Raiders embarrassed themselves in Mexico City through a 33-8 loss to the New England Patriots on Sunday. Still, at 4-6, head coach Jack Del Rio's group is hanging on to the AFC playoff picture by a single thread.

After watching the Patriots throttle the Raiders, the good times seem faint. However, the Silver and Black have shown slight glimpses of what they can do with extensive preparation and fewer self-inflicted miscues.

As a whole, the AFC has so much more mediocrity than the NFC, which gives the Raiders more than enough opportunities to straighten the wrinkles in their game. A victory over the Denver Broncos and a Los Angeles Chargers loss would push the Silver and Black into second place in the AFC West.

Along with the coaching staff, some players will have more pressure to pull through with some stellar performances. We'll look back and rank the top individual feats in ascending order through 11 weeks.