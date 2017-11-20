Jerry Jones on Roger Goodell: 'You Want That Power to Be Accountable'

Ron Jenkins/Associated Press

The Dallas Cowboys lost to the Philadelphia Eagles 37-9 on Sunday, but that didn't stop team owner Jerry Jones from once again addressing his concerns about NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell after the game.

"[Roger Goodell] is probably the most powerful person, relative to his constituency, in the country," Jones said, per Matt Mosley of the Dallas Morning News. "You want that power to be accountable, in my case, to the owners."

Jones' comments come after Adam Schefter of ESPN.com reported Goodell's potential contract extension is expected to be done by the Dec. 13 owners' meetings. Schefter noted the five-year extension from 2019 through 2023 may be worth up to approximately $200 million.

Schefter also noted Jones has threatened to sue the league if the six team owners who make up the compensation committee ultimately approve the extension.

NFL owners reportedly already rejected Jones' request to hold a special meeting to discuss the extension, per Ken Belson of the New York Times. What's more, Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio previously reported some owners around the league at least discussed going as far as attempting to force Jones to forfeit the Cowboys because of "conduct detrimental to the welfare of the League or professional football."

In the face of his public feud with Goodell, Jones continued to stress accountability Sunday, per Brandon George of the Dallas Morning News: "To sum it all up, what I want of all is I want accountability, more accountability. I want unprecedented accountability to the ownership. That simple."

While the Cowboys owner's negative view of an extension for Goodell has drawn plenty of headlines in recent weeks, ESPN's Don Van Natta Jr. and Seth Wickersham reported Friday that Jones told the commissioner "I'm gonna come after you with everything I have" as far back as August when it was announced Dallas running back Ezekiel Elliott was facing a six-game suspension.

"Bob Kraft is a p---y compared to what I'm going to do," Jones continued when referencing the back-and-forth between the league and the New England Patriots that stemmed from the Deflategate incident.

The feud figures to exacerbate as Goodell's impending extension draws nearer, especially after Jones focused on the accountability he will expect from the commissioner Sunday.