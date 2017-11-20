Bowl Predictions 2017: CFP Projections Heading into Week 13

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Miami received a scare from its home confrontation with Virginia, but the Hurricanes regained their poise to come away with a 44-28 triumph Saturday.

The Hurricanes consequently held on to the No. 2 spot in the AP and Coaches' rankings, and they have their championship fate in their own hands.

But while all things are go for the surprising Hurricanes as a result of their 10-0 record, their crucial game is coming up Dec. 2, when they meet Clemson in the ACC title game. The winner of that showdown is fairly certain to take part in the CFP playoffs, while the loser is likely to be playing in one of the elite bowl games but not in the playoffs.

Alabama, Clemson and Oklahoma all had easy victories Saturday, and the Wisconsin Badgers are lurking in the No. 5 spot.

The Badgers faced their toughest opponent of the season when they hosted the Michigan Wolverines in Week 12, and they came away with a strong 24-10 victory. After falling behind by a 10-7 margin in the third quarter, the Badgers turned up the defensive heat on the Wolverines and scored two touchdowns to seize control of the game.

Wisconsin closes the regular season with a game at Minnesota Saturday, and they will face Ohio State in the Big Ten title game Dec. 2. A victory in that contest would likely put the Badgers among the sport's final four teams.

Here's a look at our projections for the College Football Playoffs.

Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

Projected College Football Playoff Participants

Alabama Crimson Tide Clemson Tigers Oklahoma Sooners Wisconsin Badgers

CFP Matchups

College Football Playoff semifinal/Rose Bowl: Clemson vs. Oklahoma

College Football Playoff semifinal/Sugar Bowl: Alabama vs. Wisconsin

In addition to the playoffs, here's our look at how the other key bowl games will play out.

Top Bowl Projections

Orange Bowl: Miami vs. Auburn

Fiesta Bowl: Ohio State vs. USC

Cotton Bowl: Notre Dame vs. Penn State

Peach Bowl: UCF vs. Georgia

The key to the CFP rankings lies with Alabama beating Auburn and Georgia, Clemson topping Miami, Oklahoma getting the best of West Virginia and Wisconsin handling Ohio State.

The Crimson Tide has the toughest assignments because they are facing two teams that have the capability of playing in the College Football Playoffs. Auburn has already beaten Georgia badly, and nothing would make the Tigers feel better about themselves than knocking off Nick Saban's team.

The Bulldogs have just the one loss on their resume—that aforementioned defeat to the Tigers—and their road back to the top involves beating Alabama. They should be prepared if the two teams meet in the SEC title game. And Auburn could be Georgia's opponent if the Tigers upset Alabama.

The Clemson-Miami game should be a relatively even battle, and the Hurricanes will try to activate their Turnover Chain against the Tigers. Dabo Swinney knows how to prepare his team, so expect Clemson to be just a little bit better in this game.

Many around the Big Ten expect Ohio State to show off its talent against the Badgers in the Big Ten title game, but the Buckeyes have lost two games by sizable margins. They got hammered 31-16 at home by Oklahoma in Week 2, and they got pummeled 55-24 by Iowa in early November.

Wisconsin beat Iowa 38-14 after the Hawkeyes took care of Ohio State, so the Badgers should have no fear of Urban Meyer's team.