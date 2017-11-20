Safety Deontay Anderson Says He Was Misled by Ole Miss, Requests Transfer

Bob Levey/Getty Images

Safety Deontay Anderson requested a full transfer release from Ole Miss on Sunday and said he was misled during his recruitment.

Dan Wolken of USA Today reported the news, noting Anderson "will petition to be eligible immediately next year at the school of his choice, including in the SEC."

According to Wolken, Anderson said former head coach Hugh Freeze and athletics director Ross Bjork were the ones to mislead him when discussing Ole Miss' NCAA infractions case. Anderson voluntarily redshirted for the 2017 campaign while the Rebels serve a self-imposed bowl ban.

The safety played as a freshman last season and would have just two years of eligibility left after potentially sitting out next season with a new school if the NCAA does not give him the waiver.

Wolken noted Anderson's attorney, Tom Mars, said the coach and athletics director told Anderson while recruiting him there wouldn't be a palpable negative impact on the football program from the NCAA's investigation. Instead, the Rebels will not play in a bowl this year and are awaiting the Committee on Infractions' ultimate ruling on their punishment.

That Anderson hired Mars as his attorney is head-turning given the latter's relationship with Ole Miss.

As Wolken detailed, Mars was the attorney who filed a lawsuit against the school on behalf of former head coach Houston Nutt. It alleged the school breached a separation agreement with the coach and attempted to tarnish his reputation.

"In the process of compiling that lawsuit, Mars requested phone records from university officials, including Freeze, which revealed a call to an escort service and launched an investigation into Freeze's conduct that led to his resignation," Wolken wrote.

As for Anderson, he arrived at the school as a 4-star prospect in the class of 2016, per 247Sports.

He appeared in 11 games last season and tallied 32 total tackles and one interception and figured to be part of the defensive rotation this year before electing to sit out.