NBA Rumors: Latest Buzz on Patrick Beverley and Jerryd Bayless

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

After losing eight straight games, the Los Angeles Clippers are looking for answers in turning around their fortunes.

They're hoping that the return of Patrick Beverley will be the catalyst they need to do just that.

The Clippers are planning for the 29-year old point guard to return Monday night against the New York Knicks, league sources told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

"We get Patrick back Monday night and start playing the right way, we will be all right," Blake Griffin told teammate DeAndre Jordan, per Los Angeles Time's Broderick Turner.

Beverley, who has averaged 12.9 points, three assists and three rebounds per game in 10 games, has missed the last five games with a sore right knee and was updated from doubtful to questionable.

Without Beverley and rookie Milos Teodosic, Los Angeles has struggled with various starting backcourts that feature Austin Rivers and rookie Sindarius Thornwell.

Rivers, who did not play well against the Charlotte Hornets, shooting only 3-of-14 from the floor with three assists and three turnovers, conceded that fatigue played a big part in his play and welcomed the idea of Beverley returning.

"Guys are just tired, man," Rivers said. "I've never been that tired. I don't know what happened. Maybe it's because I've been sick. I don't know what it was. I'm not making excuses. Obviously we get Pat back next game, which is going to help. It gets us another guard in there."

Jerryd Bayless expected to play against Jazz

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

The Sixers' Jerryd Bayless could be back in action Monday night against the Utah Jazz, according to league sources.

The combo guard participated in Sunday's practice and is listed as questionable following a left wrist contusion.

"It's feeling OK," Bayless told NBC Sports Philadelphia's Jessica Camerato. "It's feeling like it's ready to go. I'm excited to play and be back out there."

Bayless has been out for the last six games. His return would be welcomed by Philly, with the Sixers bitten by the injury bug early this season.

Nik Stauskas (sprained right ankle), Justin Anderson (tibial stress syndrome in left leg) and Markelle Fultz (right shoulder soreness/scapular muscle imbalance) are all out.

Bayless is averaging 11 points, two assists and 2.8 rebounds per game.