Alfred Morris, Corey Clement and More Fantasy Reaction from Eagles vs. Cowboys

Michael Ainsworth/Associated Press

The Philadelphia Eagles showed why they are a Super Bowl favorite with a 37-9 win over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday night, and the divisional battle also told us a lot about some fantasy stars.

Carson Wentz was solid after a somewhat slow start, finishing with 168 passing yards and two touchdowns. NFL Research noted his recent success:

You are keeping him in your lineup each week regardless, and you could likely say the same for Dak Prescott even after an awful game (145 passing yards and three interceptions). There are question marks about the offensive line for the first time, but he has shown enough this year that you can trust him to bounce back next week.

Still, the big questions come from the players who might be on the fringe of your lineup. Here is a breakdown of the most notable performers in Sunday's game.

Alfred Morris, RB, Cowboys

Ron Jenkins/Associated Press

No one can replace Ezekiel Elliott, who is one of the top running backs in football, but fantasy owners have been scrambling for fill-ins for the suspended player. After two games, it's clear Alfred Morris is the top option.

Despite losing some snaps to Rod Smith and Darren McFadden always a threat to take on a larger role, Morris led the way with 17 carries for 91 rushing yards.

While much is made about the Cowboys offensive line, he was doing even better without help in the first half, per Pro Football Focus:

The Eagles have one of the better run defenses in the NFL this season, so things should open up even more for the Cowboys against the Los Angeles Chargers on Thanksgiving. If he can get similar touches, he could turn that into a productive game.

Although Morris doesn't have the upside of three-down backs after earning zero targets against the Eagles, he can be at least a flex option in Week 12.

Eagles Backfield

Michael Ainsworth/Associated Press

On the field, the Eagles have a perfect situation in their backfield with so many options to turn to at a given moment. Jay Ajayi, LeGarrette Blount, Corey Clement and Kenjon Barner all earned touches against the Cowboys and helped keep the defense on its heels, combining for 202 yards on the ground.

The problem is this doesn't help your fantasy team because the production is tough to predict.

Ajayi was the team's leading rusher for the second time in two games since joining the Eagles, finishing with seven carries for 91 yards. Most of the yards came on a 71-yard run in the third quarter.

Zach Berman of the Philadelphia Inquirer discussed his value to the team:

Blount was solid as well with 57 yards on a team-high 13 carries. Meanwhile, Barner and Clement were the ones who got into the end zone on short runs.

Reuben Frank of NBC Sports noted the recent success for Clement:

The undrafted rookie is earning goal-line touches, which takes away potential upside from everyone else. He came through with 50 yards on the ground plus a two-point conversion.

Clement should be added to rosters at this point, but it's tough to trust any of them in your lineup right now. Ajayi is the best bet of the group as an RB3 with upside.

Alshon Jeffery, WR, Eagles

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

After inconsistent play for the first half of the season, Alshon Jeffery is quickly becoming one of the top fantasy receivers in the league.

He only had four catches, but they were in key moments where he showed his rare athleticism to make a play on the ball. This included his fourth-quarter touchdown that came on a fourth-down play:

Adding this to his 67 receiving yards and a two-point conversion and it was yet another successful day at the office for Jeffery.

The former Bears star has four touchdown receptions over the last three games after scoring two in the first seven games. He is the clear top receiver in this offense, and with Wentz playing as well as he has, this could lead to WR1 production for the rest of the season.

At a minimum, Jeffery appears to be a matchup-proof WR2 to keep in your lineup.