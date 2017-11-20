Waiver Wire Week 12: Ricky Seals-Jones, Samaje Perine Highlight Pickups to Know

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

This time of year, few things are more important in NFL fantasy football than getting a win on the waiver wire.

Well, for those in contention. A win on the wire can make the difference between a deep run and an early exit. Los Angeles Rams wideout Robert Woods provided the perfect example in Week 11, helping along those who scooped him up and trusted him in lineups by posting eight catches for 81 yards.

In Week 12, wideouts are once again on the menu as the position boasting the most options, though running back has one stud producer perhaps set to have a huge end-of-season run.

Here's a look at the top adds.

Week 12 Waiver-Wire Targets

Ryan Fitzpatrick, QB, TB (9 percent owned)

Case Keenum, QB, MIN (40 percent owned)

Mitchell Trubisky, QB, CHI (6 percent owned)

Samaje Perine, RB, WAS (33 percent owned)

Devontae Booker, RB, DEN (7 percent owned)

Austin Ekeler, RB, LAC (35 percent owned)

Corey Coleman, WR, CLE (31 percent owned)

Bruce Ellington, WR, HOU (8 percent owned)

Josh Doctson, WR, WAS (27 percent owned)

Ricky Seals-Jones, TE, ARI (0 percent owned)

O.J. Howard, TE, TB (22 percent owned)

Why not have some fun with the rookie?

Fine, maybe owners with postseason lives on the line don't want to, but for everyone else, Chicago Bears rookie quarterback Mitchell Trubisky looks great over his last two outings.

Coming out of a Week 9 bye, Chicago has opened up the offense for the rookie, and he's responded with 14 or more points in two games. And he's doing much more than those who aren't seeing his games might think, such as putting his elite athleticism to use:

Trubisky doesn't have a stunning cast of weapons around him, but he does have the benefit of playing off an elite running game.

Even better, he's especially interesting against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 12. Not only does he figure to be playing from behind and playing often, the Eagles rank among the 14 teams allowing the most points to opposing quarterbacks on average.

Samaje Perine, RB, WAS (33 percent owned)

Samaje Perine is the running back hinted at in the intro.

Two backs in front of Perine on the depth chart for the Washington Redskins went down with injuries in Week 11. Chris Thompson was carted off, per Adam Schefter of ESPN, and Rob Kelley suffered a high-ankle sprain, per NFL Media's Ian Rapoport.

Perine responded in a big way with more playing time, taking 23 carries for 117 yards and a score, good for 18.6 points.

According to ESPN's John Keim, this is exactly what the Redskins had hoped for:

Now owners can hope for more in the coming weeks considering Perine did his damage against the New Orleans Saints, a team that entered allowing the seventh-fewest points to opposing backs.

Now perhaps an every-down workhorse, expect to see Perine's name in plenty of fantasy playoff matchups in the coming weeks.

Bruce Ellington, WR, HOU (8 percent owned)

There isn't much to like about the Houston Texans offense, but that doesn't mean there aren't quality fantasy pieces to grab when given the chance.

Bruce Ellington might be one now that he's become a bigger part of the offense over the past three games. Sitting on 6.8 or more points in two consecutive games, it feels like he could be headed for a breakout sooner rather than later.

It helps when the head coach says something like this, captured by Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle:

True to form, Ellington has seven or more targets in three games and counting, which is nothing but great news for his upside. He isn't the No. 1 target on the offense, but it's clear the attack plans to go through him for the foreseeable future.

At worst, Ellington is a stash worth sitting on. At best, he's about to break out.

Ricky Seals-Jones, TE, ARI (0 percent owned)

It's not often a guy with no ownership makes a list, yet here we are.

Ricky Seals-Jones, an undrafted free agent, came out of nowhere for the Arizona Cardinals in Week 11, swiping production from Jermaine Gresham and posting three catches for 54 yards and two touchdowns, good for 20.4 points.

As Raymond Summerlin of Rotoworld pointed out, there wasn't any way to see this coming:

The question now is whether RSJ, a converted wide receiver, continues to see playing time. There's an outside chance he does as the quarterback carousel continues after helping along a struggling Blaine Gabbert.

It's not an attractive offense by any means, but if the Cardinals are intent on seeing what their young players can do the rest of the season, RSJ might provide some unexpected consistency at a rough overall position.

All scoring info, points-against info and ownership stats courtesy of Yahoo standard leagues.