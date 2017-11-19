Hundreds of Protesters Take Knee Outside of Cowboys Stadium Before SNF vs. Eagles

Ron Jenkins/Associated Press

Protesters outside AT&T Stadium took a knee during the national anthem prior to Sunday night's game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys, per Charean Williams of Pro Football Talk.

According to Mike Leslie of WFAA, the event was put together by Friendship West and Pastor Freddie Haynes. There was reportedly a silent protest for 30 minutes before the hundreds of people in attendance took a knee during the national anthem.

They also recited the pledge of allegiance while emphasizing justice for all.

Alisha Ebrahimji of WFAA captured pictures of the demonstration:

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has been one of the loudest opponents to those who kneel during the national anthem in protest of racial injustice.

"If there is anything disrespecting the flag, then we will not play. Period," he said in October, per Brandon George of the Dallas Morning News. "We're going to respect the flag and I'm going to create the perception of it."

After kneeling in unison prior to the anthem for one game earlier in the season, no Cowboys have taken part in any demonstrations during the ceremony.

The topic of protests during the anthem was also a major discussion point of the recent owners meetings, with Jones on the opposite side of commissioner Roger Goodell.

Multiple Eagles raised their fists during the national anthem Sunday night.