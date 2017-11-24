Expert Predictions for Week 13 in College Football

1 of 9

Butch Dill/Associated Press

Matt Hayes (@MattHayesCFB)

I'll take Auburn. I don't have a good feeling about Alabama's ability to stop the run.

The linebacking corps is an injured mess, and the front four doesn't get nearly the push previous Tide defenses have. If Auburn runs consistently with Kerryon Johnson, that opens up intermediate and deep throws for quarterback Jarrett Stidham, who has been hot of late on those very throws.

If Auburn stopped the Georgia run game, you better believe the Tigers can stop Alabama's. That, in turn, puts a ton of (too much) pressure on Alabama QB Jalen Hurts to carry the offense.

David Kenyon (@Kenyon19_BR)

I don't feel great about Alabama, but I'm sticking with the Crimson Tide.

They rarely give up explosive gains through the air, and Auburn can encounter rough stretches when the running game is struggling. Stidham hasn't shown the ability to carry the offense in those situations, but this is a huge opportunity for the sophomore to prove himself.

Adam Kramer (@KegsnEggs)

Give me Alabama, and that's something I've written in some shape or form plenty since Nick Saban arrived. But here, I cannot say such a pick is laced with confidence. Auburn's running game presents a real challenge for an Alabama front seven that looks (gasp) human, and I feel like the line of scrimmage will be where the game is won.

I also feel like you'll see a much better 'Bama front seven this week. Larger than that, however, I love what I saw from Hurts against Mississippi State, and that will pay dividends here. This will be close and fun and anxiety-filled. I'll take the Tide, and I cannot wait for this game.

Kerry Miller (@kerrancejames)

Only once in Iron Bowl history has the losing team scored more than 28 points—the wacky 55-44 game in 2014. But I have a feeling that's going to change, as Auburn has scored at least 40 in seven of its last eight games and nobody shuts down Alabama.

Give me Auburn in a 34-31 thriller in which backfield penetration is the biggest story—as it was in its big win over Georgia two weeks ago. Alabama only has one sack and 29 yards on tackles for loss in its last two games since losing linebacker Shaun Dion Hamilton to a fractured kneecap. That inability to get pressure on Stidham paves the way for an upset.

Brad Shepard (@Brad_Shepard)

I will be attending my first-ever Iron Bowl this weekend, so, most of all, I'm pulling for an epic game. But I believe Auburn is going to find a way to win in the friendly confines of Jordan-Hare Stadium.

Alabama is vulnerable in the front seven with all of those linebacker injuries, and the Tide didn't look dominant on the offensive front against Mississippi State. The Tigers defensive line is even better than the one the Bulldogs have. Stidham will hit a couple of balls downfield, and it will be enough for AU to pull out a close 27-23 win.



Greg Wallace (@gc_wallace)

Alabama has been the nation's most complete team; the Tide average 41.4 points per game, No. 7 nationally, and allows a nation-low 10.2 points per game. That's impressive. The linebacker corps is banged-up, but the Tide running game with Damien Harris, Bo Scarbrough and efficient QB Hurts is one of the nation's most powerful.

Auburn presents a huge challenge. Gus Malzahn's team has improved over the course of 2017, culminating in a 40-17 thrashing of previously unbeaten Georgia. Kerryon Johnson is one of the nation's best backs with 1,172 yards and 16 rushing touchdowns, and this solid defense allows just 16.6 points per game.

Jordan-Hare Stadium will be electric, and strange things (hello, Kick Six and Cam Newton comebacks) happen in the Iron Bowl. But Alabama is too talented and too focused to get caught up in that. Alabama 31, Auburn 17.