WWE Survivor Series 2017 Results: Braun Strowman Stands Tall and Top Takeaways

Credit: WWE.com

Another Survivor Series is in the books, and one of the notable highlights was how WWE used the four-hour running time to deliver more wrestling.

There was no time-wasting; no dumb skits or random interludes, other than the video packages hyping the fights. Each match ran 15 minutes or more.

Survivor Series felt more like a wrestling show and less like a sports entertainment event. It was such a welcome, refreshing change of pace. Overall, it was a great showing by WWE as it heads into WrestleMania season.

Here are some key takeaways from Sunday evening.