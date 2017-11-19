Danica Patrick Wrecks in Final Race with Stewart-Haas Racing in NASCAR at Miami

Nick Wass/Associated Press

Danica Patrick did not end her career with Stewart-Haas Racing the way she envisioned.

According to Bob Pockrass of ESPN.com, she crashed following 139 laps at Homestead-Miami Speedway on Sunday thanks to a tire rub. Pockrass noted she plans on finishing her NASCAR career next year at the Daytona 500 and will return to IndyCar for the Indianapolis 500.

Sunday marked her final race with Stewart-Hass after more than five seasons.

"I feel angry. I'm disappointed that it was my fault that I got the tire rub as I caught the wall in [Turns] 3 and 4," Patrick said, per Pockrass. "And for not really any good reason, either, I just kind of slid up there and did ol' dirt track, jumped the cushion [by the wall] and just right-sided it [against the wall] a little bit."

The crash came after she made the emotional announcement regarding her immediate future in racing on Friday, per Fox: NASCAR:

Tony Stewart announced earlier this month that Aric Almirola will take Patrick's place in the No. 10 car following the latter's retirement from the team.

She will end her tenure with Stewart-Haas racing without a victory, although she has seven top-10 finishes on her resume and was the first woman to win pole position for a NASCAR Cup Series race at the 2013 Daytona 500.

Pockrass noted she finished in 37th place Sunday and figures to end the campaign 28th in the standings.