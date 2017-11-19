    Isaiah Thomas Says He 'Felt Good' After Participating in Drills with Hip Injury

    Rob GoldbergFeatured ColumnistNovember 19, 2017

    Cleveland Cavaliers' Isaiah Thomas poses for a portrait during the NBA basketball team media day, Monday, Sept. 25, 2017, in Independence, Ohio. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
    Ron Schwane/Associated Press

    Isaiah Thomas is one step closer to making his Cleveland Cavaliers debut after participating in five-on-zero drills Sunday, according to Dave McMenamin of ESPN.com.

    Thomas told Cleveland.com after the practice that he "felt good for the most part."

    The point guard—who was traded to Cleveland in the deal that sent Kyrie Irving to the Boston Celtics—has been out with a hip injury but is expected to return to the lineup in January.

         

