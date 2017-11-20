Fantasy Football Week 12: Waiver-Wire Pickups, Rankings and Stat Projections

Daniel Shirey/Getty Images

Week 11 has just about come and gone, and we look ahead now to Week 12, also known as the Thanksgiving slate.

That's right, on Thanksgiving Day, we get three games: the Minnesota Vikings at Detroit Lions, Los Angeles Chargers at Dallas Cowboys and the New York Giants at Washington Redskins.

Speaking of the Redskins, they lost a vital piece of their offense in Week 11, with running back Chris Thompson fracturing his fibula, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN:

That's a brutal loss.

Below, we have the top 10 players for every position, with projections and the No. 1 waiver pickup at each position heading into Week 12.

Let's go. Happy Thanksgiving.

Top 10 Quarterbacks

1. Tom Brady (New England Patriots) vs. Miami Dolphins: 335 passing yards, 4 TDs (29.4 points)

2. Carson Wentz (Philadelphia Eagles) vs. Chicago Bears: 280 passing yards, 3 TDs (23.2 points)

3. Russell Wilson (Seattle Seahawks) at San Francisco 49ers: 240 passing yards, 2 TDs, 45 rushing yards (22.1 points)

4. Drew Brees (New Orleans Saints) at Los Angeles Rams: 300 passing yards, 2 TDs (20 points)

5. Matt Ryan (Atlanta Falcons) vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 300 passing yards, 2 TDs (20 points)

6. Dak Prescott (Dallas Cowboys) vs. Los Angles Chargers: 220 passing yards, 2 TDs, 1 INT, 45 rushing yards (19.3 points)

7. Philip Rivers (Los Angeles Chargers) at Dallas Cowboys: 250 passing yards, 2 TDs (18 points)

8. Jared Goff (Los Angeles Rams) vs. New Orleans Saints: 240 passing yards, 2 TDs (17.6 points)

9. Alex Smith (Kansas City Chiefs) vs. Buffalo Bills: 240 passing yards, 1 TDs, 40 rushing yards (17.6 points)

10. Derek Carr (Oakland Raiders) vs. Denver Broncos: 235 passing yards, 2 TDs (17.4 points)

Suggested waiver-wire pickup: Minnesota Vikings quarterback Case Keenum.

Quarterback Analysis

It's Tom Brady, everyone.

Since the New England Patriots' bye week, Brady has thrown six touchdown passes combined against the Denver Broncos and Oakland Raiders, and he'll get to tussle with a Miami Dolphins defense that ranked 31st in DVOA against the pass heading into Week 11. And that was before Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick tossed two touchdowns against them.

This is a no-brainer. Brady's thrashing of opponents will continue in Week 12.

Top 10 Running Backs

1. Le'Veon Bell (Pittsburgh Steelers) vs. Green Bay Packers: 120 rushing yards, 1 TD, 5 receptions, 45 yards (27.5 points)

2. Leonard Fournette (Jacksonville Jaguars) at Arizona Cardinals: 140 rushing yards, 1 TD, 2 receptions, 20 yards (24 points)

3. Mark Ingram (New Orleans Saints) at Los Angeles Rams: 130 rushing yards, 1 TD, 1 reception, 10 yards (21 points)

4. LeSean McCoy (Buffalo Bills) at Kansas City Chiefs: 100 rushing yards, 1 TD, 3 receptions, 20 yards (21 points)

5. Todd Gurley (Los Angeles Rams) vs. New Orleans Saints: 90 rushing yards, 6 receptions, 55 yards (20.5 points)

6. Alvin Kamara (New Orleans Saints) at Los Angeles Rams: 20 rushing yards, 8 receptions, 90 yards (19 points)

7. Melvin Gordon (Los Angeles Chargers) at Dallas Cowboys: 90 rushing yards, 1 TD, 1 reception, 10 yards (17 points)

8. Devonta Freeman (Atlanta Falcons) vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 80 rushing yards, 1 TD, 1 reception, 20 yards (17 points)

9. Kareem Hunt (Kansas City Chiefs) vs. Buffalo Bills: 70 rushing yards, 5 receptions, 45 yards (16.5 points)

10. Samaje Perine (Washington Redskins) vs. New York Giants: 80 rushing yards, 1 TD, 1 reception, 10 yards (16 points)

Suggested waiver-wire pickup: Washington Redskins running back Samaje Perine.

Running Back Analysis

Hosting the Green Bay Packers, the Pittsburgh Steelers defense will shine against the Brett Hundley-led outfit.

The Baltimore Ravens shut out the Packers at Lambeau Field in Week 11.

The Ravens have one of the better secondaries in the league, but the Steelers have one of the better all-around defenses, ranking fifth in DVOA against the pass and fourth in DVOA against the run heading into Week 11.

As a result, expect the Steelers to work on draining the clock with the run game. Bell should see upward of 25 touches in this game, and don't be shocked if he hits the 30 mark.

Bell's workload is going to equate to a massive amount of points.

Top 10 Wide Receivers

1. Julio Jones (Atlanta Falcons) vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 9 receptions, 130 yards, 1 TD (28 points)

2. A.J. Green (Cincinnati Bengals) vs. Cleveland Browns: 8 receptions, 100 yards, 1 TD (24 points)

3. Michael Thomas (New Orleans Saints) at Los Angeles Rams: 9 receptions, 90 yards, 1 TD (24 points)

4. Doug Baldwin (Seattle Seahawks) at San Francisco 49ers: 8 receptions, 80 yards, 1 TD (22 points)

5. Mike Evans (Tampa Bay Buccaneers) at Atlanta Falcons: 8 receptions, 120 yards (20 points)

6. Dez Bryant (Dallas Cowboys) vs. Los Angeles Chargers: 6 receptions, 80 yards, 1 TD (20 points)

7. Robert Woods (Los Angeles Rams) vs. New Orleans Saints: 6 receptions, 80 yards, 1 TD (20 points)

8. Brandin Cooks (New England Patriots) vs. Miami Dolphins: 5 receptions, 80 yards, 1 TD (19 points)

9. Keenan Allen (Los Angeles Chargers) at Dallas Cowboys: 5 receptions, 70 yards, 1 TD (18 points)

10. Adam Thielen (Minnesota Vikings) at Detroit Lions: 5 receptions, 120 yards (17 points)

Suggested waiver-wire pickup: Cleveland Browns wide receiver Corey Coleman.

Wide Receiver Analysis

The Buccaneers gave up seven catches for 180 yards and a score to Miami Dolphins wide receiver Kenny Stills in Week 11.

Nothing against Stills—he's a fine player—but he's no Julio Jones.

That's who the Bucs will have to try to stop in Week 12, and it's going to end poorly for them.

Tampa Bay's secondary is atrocious. Jones may not have many touchdowns in 2017, but expect him to add to that total at least once in Week 12.

Top 10 Tight Ends

1. Zach Ertz (Philadelphia Eagles) vs. Chicago Bears: 5 receptions, 100 yards, 1 TD (21 points)

2. Rob Gronkowski (New England Patriots) vs. Miami Dolphins: 4 receptions, 90 yards, 1 TD (19 points)

3. Travis Kelce (Kansas City Chiefs) vs. Buffalo Bills: 5 receptions, 90 yards, 1 TD (19 points)

4. Evan Engram (New York Giants) at Washington Redskins: 4 receptions, 80 yards, 1 TD (18 points)

5. Greg Olsen (Carolina Panthers) at New York Jets: 4 receptions, 70 yards, 1 TD (17 points)

6. Jimmy Graham (Seattle Seahawks) at San Francisco 49ers: 4 receptions, 60 yards, 1 TD (16 points)

7. Jack Doyle (Indianapolis Colts) vs. Tennessee Titans: 5 receptions, 100 yards (15 points)

8. Jared Cook (Oakland Raiders) vs. Denver Broncos: 5 receptions, 100 yards (15 points)

9. Cameron Brate (Tampa Bay Buccaneers) at Atlanta Falcons: 4 receptions, 40 yards, 1 TD (14 points)

10. Austin Seferian-Jenkins (New York Jets) vs. Carolina Panthers: 5 receptions, 60 yards (11 points)

Suggested waiver-wire pickup: Chicago Bears tight end Adam Shaheen.

Tight End Analysis

The Miami Dolphins stand no chance on the road against the New England Patriots.

Through Week 11, the Dolphins ranked 23rd in DVOA against opposing tight ends—none of whom are anything like Gronkowski, who essentially operates as New England's No. 1B receiver.

Expect a big game from Gronk and the Patriots as they continue their path of destruction on their way to the No. 1 seed in the AFC.

Top 10 Kickers

1. Stephen Gostkowski (New England Patriots) vs. Miami Dolphins: 4 FG (39-and-under), 4 PAT (16 points)

2. Greg Zuerlein (Los Angeles Rams) vs. New Orleans Saints: 3 FG (40-49), 3 PAT (15 points)

3. Wil Lutz (New Orleans Saints) at Los Angeles Rams: 2 FG (40-49), 1 FG (39-and-under), 3 PAT (14 points)

4. Jake Elliott (Philadelphia Eagles) vs. Chicago Bears: 2 FG (40-49), 1 FG (39-and-under), 3 PAT (14 points)

5. Justin Tucker (Baltimore Ravens) vs. Houston Texans: 1 FG (50+), 1 FG (40-49), 3 PAT (12 points)

6. Harrison Butker (Kansas City Chiefs) vs. Buffalo Bills: 2 FG (40-49), 3 PAT (11 points)

7. Kai Forbath (Minnesota Vikings) at Detroit Lions: 2 FG (40-49), 3 PAT (11 points)

8. Matt Prater (Detroit Lions) vs. Minnesota Vikings: 2 FG (40-49), 2 PAT (10 points)

9. Nick Rose (Washington Redskins) vs. New York Giants: 2 FG (40-49), 2 PAT (10 points)

10. Matt Bryant (Atlanta Falcons) vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 1 FG (40-49), 3 PAT (7 points)

Suggest waiver-wire pickup: Washington Redskins kicker Nick Rose.

Kicker Analysis

Washington can score points. In fact, in their past two games, the Redskins have put up 30 points or more against the Minnesota Vikings and New Orleans Saints.

Although Thompson is all but ruled out for the season, the team, thanks to quarterback Kirk Cousins, will continue to put up points.

Nick Rose will be a primary beneficiary of that. Pick him up.

Top 10 Defenses

1. Jacksonville Jaguars at Arizona Cardinals: 3 INT, 1 TD, 4 sacks, 1-6 PA (23 points)

2. Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Green Bay Packers: 3 INT, 4 sacks, 1-6 PA (17 points)

3. Cincinnati Bengals vs. Cleveland Browns: 3 sacks, 3 INT, 7-13 PA (13 points)

4. Seattle Seahawks at San Francisco 49ers: 3 sacks, 2 INT, 7-13 PA (12 points)

5. Baltimore Ravens vs. Houston Texans: 2 sacks, 2 INT, 7-13 PA (11 points)

6. Minnesota Vikings at Detroit Lions: 5 sacks, 2 INT, 14-20 PA (10 points)

7. Philadelphia Eagles vs. Chicago Bears: 2 sacks, 2 INT, 7-13 PA (10 points)

8. New England Patriots vs. Miami Dolphins: 2 sacks, 2 INT, 7-13 PA (10 points)

9. Atlanta Falcons vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 5 sacks, 1 INT, 14-20 PA (9 points)

10. Houston Texans at Baltimore Ravens: 3 sacks, 2 INT, 14-20 PA (8 points)

Suggest waiver-wire pickup: Cincinnati Bengals.

Defense/Special Teams Analysis

Although Arizona Cardinals quarterback Blaine Gabbert managed to toss three touchdowns in his first game of the season, he will not do the same against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Plain and simple.

The Jaguars defense is infinitely better than the Houston Texans defense. Jacksonville should smother Gabbert and this offense all afternoon long.

Don't be surprised to see those three touchdown passes from Week 11 turn into three interceptions in Week 12.

Statistics courtesy of Football Outsiders.