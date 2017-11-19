AP College Football Poll 2017: Week 13 Rankings Unveiled for Top 25 Teams

AP College Football Poll 2017: Week 13 Rankings Unveiled for Top 25 TeamsNovember 19, 2017
A week after a handful of notable results left the Top 25 in shambles, there was a state of stasis over the Associated Press Top 25 following Saturday's action.
The top nine teams remain in place from last week, spearheaded by unquestioned No. 1 Alabama. Miami remains in the second spot with three first-place votes and is followed by Oklahoma, Clemson and Wisconsin to round out the Top Five.
Here is a look at how the entire poll played out:
1. Alabama
2. Miami
3. Oklahoma
4. Clemson
5. Wisconsin
6. Auburn
7. Georgia
8. Ohio State
9. Notre Dame
10. TCU
11. USC
12. Penn State
13. UCF
14. Washington State
15. Washington
16. Mississippi State
17. Memphis
18. Oklahoma State
19. LSU
20. Stanford
21. Michigan State
22. South Florida
23. Northwestern
24. Virginia Tech
25. Boise State
