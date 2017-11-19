    AP College Football Poll 2017: Week 13 Rankings Unveiled for Top 25 Teams

    Tyler ConwayFeatured ColumnistNovember 19, 2017

    TUSCALOOSA, AL - NOVEMBER 18: Bo Scarbrough #9 of the Alabama Crimson Tide attempts to break a tackle by Eric Jackson #17 of the Mercer Bears at Bryant-Denny Stadium on November 18, 2017 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
    Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

    A week after a handful of notable results left the Top 25 in shambles, there was a state of stasis over the Associated Press Top 25 following Saturday's action.

    The top nine teams remain in place from last week, spearheaded by unquestioned No. 1 Alabama. Miami remains in the second spot with three first-place votes and is followed by Oklahoma, Clemson and Wisconsin to round out the Top Five.

    Here is a look at how the entire poll played out:

    1. Alabama

    2. Miami

    3. Oklahoma

    4. Clemson

    5. Wisconsin

    6. Auburn

    7. Georgia

    8. Ohio State

    9. Notre Dame

    10. TCU

    11. USC

    12. Penn State

    13. UCF

    14. Washington State

    15. Washington

    16. Mississippi State

    17. Memphis

    18. Oklahoma State

    19. LSU

    20. Stanford

    21. Michigan State

    22. South Florida

    23. Northwestern

    24. Virginia Tech

    25. Boise State

             

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.    

