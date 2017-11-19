AP College Football Poll 2017: Week 13 Rankings Unveiled for Top 25 Teams

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

A week after a handful of notable results left the Top 25 in shambles, there was a state of stasis over the Associated Press Top 25 following Saturday's action.

The top nine teams remain in place from last week, spearheaded by unquestioned No. 1 Alabama. Miami remains in the second spot with three first-place votes and is followed by Oklahoma, Clemson and Wisconsin to round out the Top Five.

Here is a look at how the entire poll played out:

1. Alabama

2. Miami

3. Oklahoma

4. Clemson

5. Wisconsin

6. Auburn

7. Georgia

8. Ohio State

9. Notre Dame

10. TCU

11. USC

12. Penn State

13. UCF

14. Washington State

15. Washington

16. Mississippi State

17. Memphis

18. Oklahoma State

19. LSU

20. Stanford

21. Michigan State

22. South Florida

23. Northwestern

24. Virginia Tech

25. Boise State

