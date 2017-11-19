Grand Slam of Darts 2017: Michael van Gerwen Wins 3rd Straight Title

DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/Getty Images

World No. 1 and top seed Michael van Gerwen claimed a third consecutive title at the Grand Slam of Darts on Sunday as he beat Peter Wright 16-12 in the 2017 final.

An agonisingly tight affair for much of the evening, Dutchman Van Gerwen eventually edged the contest after earning a key break at 10-10 at Wolverhampton Civic Hall.

Sky Sports Darts provided the winning moment:

From the total prize money pot of £450,000, the 28-year-old Van Gerwen takes home £110,000 and second seed Wright claims the £55,000 runner-up prize.

Proceedings began in tight fashion on Sunday as the two finalists exchanged two holds of throw before Van Gerwen took out a 63 finish to take the first break.

Snakebite then hit straight back with his own break only to lose throw again after some poor scoring.

The game was all tied up again at 4-4, though, when MVG missed a double 16 for the leg to let Wright in to take out double tops for the fourth consecutive break.

There was almost nothing to choose between the pair, and an exchange of holds followed the flurry of breaks. The match moved to 8-8 as Van Gerwen scored heavily on his own throw—running together a 12-dart hold, a 13-dart hold and another 12-dart hold—but failed to really trouble Wright.

And when he did put serious pressure on the Scot's throw Wright took out consecutive checkouts of 156 and 149 to keep the momentum, per Sky Sports Darts:

At 10-10, Wright's resolve cracked. A lapse in concentration and two missed darts at double 16 opened the door, and Van Gerwen broke with a 68 checkout.

Subsequent finishes of 146 and 100 saw the top seed into a 13-10 lead, but he then slipped in focus to hand Wright back one of his breaks.

The Dutchman's lead was back at three legs immediately when he confidently took out double 14, but Wright dragged the score to 14-12 with heavy scoring in the next leg.

But the world No. 2 was running out of legs, and Van Gerwen moved to within one of the victory with another break, needing only to hold in order to prevail.

Harry Trump/Getty Images

And a 45 checkout sealed the Dutchman's third consecutive Grand Slam title.

Earlier in the day, Van Gerwen had booked his spot in the final by beating six-time winner Phil Taylor 16-8.

The world No. 1 averaged 106 in an impressive performance that combined heavy scoring and clinical finishing.

Wright had to work much harder to book his place in the final but eventually downed Gary Anderson in their last-four clash.

Anderson looked to be cruising to victory when he moved 14-8 ahead, but an extraordinary run of eight leg wins in the last nine saw him prevail 16-15.