NFL Scores Week 11: Playoff Standings, Results and Top Fantasy Performances

    It's Week 11 of the 2017 NFL regular season. And as we draw closer to the end of this year, the playoff picture is becoming easier to decipher.

    The Pittsburgh Steelers and New England Patriots are asserting themselves as the class of the AFC. The Philadelphia Eagles and the Minnesota Vikings are doing the same in the NFC.

    There's still plenty to be decided in terms of the lower seeds, though. And some big individual fantasy performances are doing a lot to sort things out from top to bottom.

    Week 11 NFL Scores, Fantasy Stars
    AwayScoreHomeFantasy Star
    Titans17-40SteelersAntonio Brown10 rec, 144 yds, 3 TDs
    Ravens23-0PackersBAL D/ST0 points allowed, 3 INTs, 2 fumbles recovered
    Rams7-24VikingsLatavius Murray95 rush yds, 2 TDs
    Lions27-24BearsJordan Howard125 rush yds, TD
    Jaguars19-7BrownsJAX D/ST7 points allowed, 3 fumbles recovered, 2 INTs
    Cardinals21-31TexansD'Onta Foreman65 rush yds, 2 TDs, 3 rec, 15 yds
    Buccaneers30-20DolphinsKenny Stills7 rec, 180 yds, TD
    Chiefs9-12GiantsOrleans Darkwa74 rush yds, TD, 2 rec, 16 yds
    Redskins31-34SaintsKirk Cousins22-of-32, 322 yds, 3 TDs
    Week 11 Playoff Standings
    AFC Division LeadersWL
    Steelers82
    Patriots72
    Jaguars73
    Chiefs64
    AFC Wild CardWL
    Titans64
    Bills54
    NFC Division LeadersWL
    Eagles81
    Vikings82
    Saints82
    Rams73
    NFC Wild CardWL
    Panthers73
    Seahawks63
    Antonio Brown

    PITTSBURGH, PA - NOVEMBER 16: Antonio Brown #84 of the Pittsburgh Steelers reacts after a 10-yard touchdown reception in the fourth quarter during the game against the Tennessee Titans at Heinz Field on November 16, 2017 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Phot
    Joe Sargent/Getty Images

    Through his first nine games of the season, Steelers superstar wideout Antonio Brown averaged 6.7 receptions and 98 receiving yards per game. Those are solid numbers, but they weren't leading to touchdowns. At least they weren't before Week 11.

    Brown doubled his season total for receiving touchdowns on Thursday, with a 10-catch, 144-yard, three-touchdown performance.

    The big night prompted this superlative from NFL.com's Adam Rank:

    And that may not be much of an exaggeration, at least according to fantasy production. Over 200 wide receivers have piled up 1,000-plus career fantasy points (point-per-reception formats). Among that group, Brown is third in PPR points per game, trailing only Julio Jones and Don Hutson (who played from 1935 to 1945).

          

    Ben Roethlisberger

    PITTSBURGH, PA - NOVEMBER 16: Ben Roethlisberger #7 of the Pittsburgh Steelers warms up before the game against the Tennessee Titans at Heinz Field on November 16, 2017 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin Berl/Getty Images)
    Justin Berl/Getty Images

    It should come as no surprise that Brown's 2017 breakout coincided with one from his quarterback, Ben Roethlisberger.

    Coming into Week 11, Big Ben was averaging 255.3 yards, 1.3 touchdowns and 1.1 interceptions per game. He blew those numbers away on Thursday, throwing for 299 yards, four scores and no picks on his way to his first 30-point fantasy outing of the season.

    Of course, Brown deserves some credit here too. Especially for this helmet catch the NFL shared that gave Roethlisberger one of his touchdowns:

    If those two are finally on the same page for this stretch run and the postseason, the Steelers could be legitimate contenders.

           

    Ravens Defense/Special Teams

    GREEN BAY, WI - NOVEMBER 19: Brandon Carr #24 and Tim Williams #56 of the Baltimore Ravens combine for a tackle against Davante Adams #17 of the Green Bay Packers in the second quarter at Lambeau Field on November 19, 2017 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo
    Dylan Buell/Getty Images

    The Green Bay Packers were 1-3 since Aaron Rodgers went down with a broken collarbone in Week 6 (including the game he left early). Despite the losing record, they were fairly competitive.

    That all changed on Sunday, as the wheels came off thanks in large part to a ball-hawking defensive effort by the Baltimore Ravens.

    Not only did the Ravens pitch a shutout, they forced five turnovers on the way to the result, including three interceptions of Rodgers' backup, Brett Hundley.

    The Baltimore win pulls it to .500 on the season and very much in the hunt for a playoff spot. With this defense playing the way it is, the Ravens are a real threat to sneak in as a wild card.

           

    Kenny Stills

    Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

    The Miami Dolphins came up short in a 20-30 loss to the Tampa Buccaneers, but you can't lay the loss at Kenny Stills' feet.

    The Dolphins wideout went off for seven receptions, 180 receiving yards and one receiving touchdown. Miami shared video of his 61-yard score:

    Despite the loss, Miami's still only a game and a half out of a wild-card spot. And if Stills and quarterback Matt Moore have some chemistry brewing, they're still in the hunt.

          

    Kirk Cousins

    NEW ORLEANS, LA - NOVEMBER 19: Kirk Cousins #8 of the Washington Redskins warms up during pre game before playing the New Orleans Saints at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on November 19, 2017 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images
    Sean Gardner/Getty Images

    Like Stills, Washington Redskins quarterback Kirk Cousins was the fantasy star in a game his team wound up losing, 31-34, in overtime.

    Cousins did what he could, but Washington's defense couldn't hold off a furious comeback. He finished 22-of-32 for 322 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions.

    The loss puts the Redskins under .500, but like the AFC, the bottom of the NFC is still wide-open.

