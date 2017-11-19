Tyrod Taylor Trade Rumors: Bills to Explore Market for QB in Offseason

Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images

The Buffalo Bills may have benched quarterback Tyrod Taylor, but don't expect them to move on this offseason without compensation.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported the Bills may not decline the $6 million option in Taylor's contract for the 2018 season, instead choosing to explore the trade market.

Taylor, 28, was benched this week in favor of rookie Nathan Peterman despite leading Buffalo to a 5-4 record and putting up solid counting stats. He's thrown for 1,684 yards and 10 touchdowns against three interceptions, also adding 237 yards and two scores on the ground.

