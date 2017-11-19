EPL Table: 2017 Week 12 Standings After Sunday's Premier League Scores

Clive Rose/Getty Images

David Moyes' first game in charge as West Ham United manager ended in a 2-0 defeat to Watford at Vicarage Road on Sunday.

Will Hughes' 11th-minute strike was added to just after the hour by Richarlison to earn Marco Silva's Watford a well-deserved win, getting them back on track after three defeats on the bounce.

The three points saw Watford move up into eighth in the Premier League, while West Ham remain in the relegation zone.

Here are the full standings after nine of the 10 matches in Week 12:

Manchester City: 34 pts Manchester United: 26 pts Chelsea: 25 pts Tottenham Hotspur: 23 pts Liverpool: 22 pts Arsenal: 22 pts Burnley: 22 pts Watford: 18 pts B righton & Hove Albion: 15 pts Huddersfield Town: 15 pts Newcastle United: 14 pts Leicester City: 13 pts Bournemouth: 13 pts Southampton: 13 pts Stoke City: 12 pts Everton: 12 pts West Bromwich Albion: 10 pts West Ham United: 9 pts Swansea City: 8 pts Crystal Palace: 5 pts

Full standings are available per the league's official website.

Hughes broke the deadlock in the 11th minute with the game's first real effort. Andre Gray's scuffed shot fell to the Englishman eight yards out, who turned well before firing into the net.

The hosts were utterly dominant and very impressive for most of the first half but failed to add to their lead. The Hornets were indebted to goalkeeper Heurelho Gomes for making some fine saves when West Ham enjoyed a decent spell just before the break.

The Brazilian stopper first denied Cheikhou Kouyate in the 43rd minute after he had been released beyond the defence following a fine move.

In stoppage time of the first half, Gomes then produced a wondrous double save of Marko Arnautovic, keeping out a powerful header before sticking out his left leg to stop the follow-up, per the Evening Standard:

The Hammers continued their good spell after the break. Kouyate should have done better when found in space by Arnautovic in the middle of the box in the 52nd minute, but he could only fire over the bar.

Watford then wrestled back the momentum, with Adrian Mariappa being denied on the hour by an excellent Joe Hart save from his header.

However, the English goalkeeper was then culpable for Richarlison's 64th-minute strike, which effectively put the match to bed.

Fed by Hughes on the left, the Brazilian drove into the box and unleashed a powerful shot that went through Hart, despite him getting a touch on it.

It was a well-worked strike and a fully deserved goal for Watford, but Hart's effort to save to his left was poor, per BBC Radio 5 live Sport:

The visitors nearly found their first goal 16 minutes from time, but Manuel Lanzini's lashed effort from 10 yards was kept out on the line by Christian Kabasele after beating Gomes.

Brighton & Hove Albion host Stoke City on Monday to round out the gameweek's fixtures.