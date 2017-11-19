    Volkan Oezdemir Arrested on Aggravated Battery Charges

    Tyler ConwayFeatured ColumnistNovember 19, 2017

    ROTTERDAM, NETHERLANDS - SEPTEMBER 01: Danish heavyweight Volkan Oezdemir interacts with fans during a Q&A session before the UFC Fight Night Weigh-in at the Rotterdam Ahoy on September 1, 2017 in Rotterdam, Netherlands. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)
    Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

    UFC light heavyweight Volkan Oezdemir was arrested Saturday and charged with aggravated battery causing bodily harm or disability in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

    Jail records show Oezdemir is being held on $10,000 bond as of Sunday morning. No further details on the case have been provided at this time.

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

     

    Related

      MMA logo
      MMA

      Werdum Caps Weird Week with Boring Win

      Jeremy Botter
      via Bleacher Report
      MMA logo
      MMA

      Fight Night 121 Main Card Results

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report
      MMA logo
      MMA

      Winners and Losers from UFC Sydney

      Scott Harris
      via Bleacher Report
      MMA logo
      MMA

      GSP x Bisping PPV Estimates Less than 1M

      MMA Fighting
      via MMA Fighting