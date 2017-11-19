Volkan Oezdemir Arrested on Aggravated Battery Charges

Volkan Oezdemir Arrested on Aggravated Battery ChargesNovember 19, 2017
Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images
UFC light heavyweight Volkan Oezdemir was arrested Saturday and charged with aggravated battery causing bodily harm or disability in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
Jail records show Oezdemir is being held on $10,000 bond as of Sunday morning. No further details on the case have been provided at this time.
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
