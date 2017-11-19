    Philadelphia Marathon 2017: Boniface Kongin, Sarah Kiptoo Win, Full Results

    Timothy RappFeatured ColumnistNovember 19, 2017

    Runners approach the finish line of the Philadelphia Marathon, Sunday Nov. 20, 2016, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/ Joseph Kaczmarek)
    Joseph Kaczmarek/Associated Press

    Albuquerque, New Mexico's Boniface Kongin and Santa Fe's Sarah Kiptoo won the men's and women's races at the Philadelphia Marathon on Sunday morning.

    Kongin finished with a time of 2 hours, 16 minutes, 24 seconds, per the race website, while Kiptoo won in 2:38:14.

    Philadelphia Runner shared images of the two winners crossing the finish line:

        

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

