Philadelphia Marathon 2017: Boniface Kongin, Sarah Kiptoo Win, Full Results

Joseph Kaczmarek/Associated Press

Albuquerque, New Mexico's Boniface Kongin and Santa Fe's Sarah Kiptoo won the men's and women's races at the Philadelphia Marathon on Sunday morning.

Kongin finished with a time of 2 hours, 16 minutes, 24 seconds, per the race website, while Kiptoo won in 2:38:14.

Philadelphia Runner shared images of the two winners crossing the finish line:

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.