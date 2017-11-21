Qarabag FK vs. Chelsea: Team News, Preview, Live Stream, TV Info

Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Chelsea are in Baku, Azerbaijan, on Wednesday to take on Qarabag, with Antonio Conte's side hoping to book their spot in the knockout stages of the 2018/18 UEFA Champions League.

Antonio Conte's side are second in Group C, a point behind leaders Roma, but they can confirm their qualification with a victory.

A draw would also be enough for the Blues, providing Atletico Madrid do not beat Roma in the group's other game later in the day.

Here is how you can watch the match:

Date: Wednesday. Nov. 22

Time: 5 p.m. (GMT)/12 p.m. (ET)

TV: BT Sport 2 (UK), Fox Sports (U.S.)

Stream: BT Sport App, Fox Sports Go (U.S.), fuboTV (U.S.)



Team News

Antonio Conte may field his strongest XI for this game, having described it as "the most important of the season" after Saturday's win over West Bromwich Albion, per Metro's Coral Barry.

Cesc Fabregas, N'Golo Kante and Eden Hazard were all substituted in the second half at the Hawthorns, in what looked like a bid to keep them fresh for the game on Wednesday.

However, Conte will also have in mind the fact that Chelsea face a trip to Anfield to take on Liverpool on Saturday, which may well affect his selection.

Victor Moses will again miss out, although he is expected back for the clash with Liverpool, per the Evening Standard's Vaishali Bhardwaj.

Qarabag, meanwhile, will be without Pedro Henrique, due to suspension, but Dino Ndlovu is available again after his ban, per UEFA.

Preview

Chelsea opened this season's European campaign with a 6-0 thrashing of Qarabag at Stamford Bridge, but the Azerbaijan champions have improved as two draws with Atletico Madrid shows.

Conte's side have also responded following their 3-0 defeat to Roma last time out in the competition, with Premier League wins over Manchester United and West Brom.

The return of midfield dynamo Kante has helped enormously, and he also helps to bring out the best in Fabregas, according to the Daily Mail's Charlie Skillen:

Chelsea also have Hazard and Alvaro Morata fit again and both players are at the top of their game, per ESPN FC's Liam Twomey:

The two seem to have developed a fine understanding already, and their relationship will surely only improve the longer they play together.

Sky Sports Statto also showed how effective Morata has been for Chelsea this season:

The Blues' final home fixture is against Atletico Madrid, but Conte will want to secure qualification before that game, and his team should have the quality to get the result they need.