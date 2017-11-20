Monday Morning Digest: The Browns May Go 0-16. Is That a Good Thing?

1 of 10

David Richard/Associated Press

The Browns are about to go 0-16. Don't let the Moneyball vegans talk you into thinking that's a good thing.

Sunday's matchup with the Jaguars was the Browns' best chance to win this season—the Jaguars are good, but perhaps there was every chance they might forget themselves in the Cleveland sleet. The Browns did make a game of it, lingering in the rearview mirror while the Jaguars tried to milk a narrow lead for three quarters before pulling slightly away for a 19-7 win. The game was always close, yet never really felt close.

The Browns now travel to face mediocre-but-competitive Bengals and Chargers teams on the road. Then come the Packers, Ravens and Bears: three more so-so teams who look like the 1966, 2000 and 1985 versions of themselves compared to the Browns.

Maybe the Steelers will have nothing to play for in their traditional Week 17 meeting. Otherwise, it's smooth sailing all the way to infamy and the first pick in next year's draft.

The Moneyball vegans will claim the draft will make it all worthwhile.

Moneyball vegans must never be confused with analytics experts, though. Analytics experts tell you to eat more vegetables, exercise regularly and be savvy about cap management and fourth-down conversions. Moneyball vegans are purists who have come to value draft positions and cap space over players and wins. Choke down this tofu turkey of a season, they say, worse (somehow) than the last one and probably as bad as the next one, and you'll be rewarded later, like when you are running marathons at age 70 and the Browns have finally won a Super Bowl.

They will also point to "progress" in Cleveland. The defensive line is playing well. Duke Johnson is great. If you really loosen your definition of "building blocks," there are a few others.

Hooray. The team with one win in two seasons has a few good players.

The Browns coaching staff and front office are fractured. DeShone Kizer is backsliding. The offense is too dysfunctional to properly evaluate any youngsters.

Hue Jackson won't survive a winless season (addition by subtraction, the extremists hail). Nor will the actual Moneyballers in the front office (acceptable loses; Viva la Revolution!). Don't mention locker room morale to the hardcore: What cannot be quantified must not exist.

The most seductive thing about Moneyball veganism is that it turns failure into a secret success. If you are waiting for the Browns to be competitive or entertaining, you just don't get it, dude. This team's playing the loooooong game.

The Browns are about to go 0-16, and there is nothing clever or scientific about it. It's unwatchable and depressing. There are much better ways to build a team, including actually trying to build a team.

Maybe the Browns will have the last laugh in three, 13 or 30 years. Right now, the joke is on them.