NFL Playoff Picture 2017: Week 12 Wild-Card Hunt, Standings and Super Bowl Odds

Harry How/Getty Images

It's official: The AFC and NFC playoff pictures are complete messes at the moment.

Granted, that's to be expected given we still have six regular-season weeks left before the postseason, but it should make for a fun closing stretch to the 2017 campaign.

Here's a look at the AFC and NFC standings, in addition to Super Bowl LII odds via OddsShark. We'll also take a look at the wild-card races in each conference.

As a reminder, the top six teams in each conference make the postseason, with the top two receiving a bye through the wild-card round. The higher seeds always have home-field advantage throughout the playoffs.

AFC Standings

1. Pittsburgh Steelers (8-2)

2. New England Patriots (8-2)

3. Jacksonville Jaguars (7-3)

4. Kansas City Chiefs (6-4)

5. Tennessee Titans (6-4)

6. Baltimore Ravens (5-5)

7. Buffalo Bills (5-5)

8. Miami Dolphins (4-6)

9. New York Jets (4-6)

10. Cincinnati Bengals (4-6)

11. Houston Texans (4-6)

12. Los Angeles Chargers (4-6)

13. Oakland Raiders (4-6)

14. Indianapolis Colts (3-7)

15. Denver Broncos (3-7)

16. Cleveland Browns (0-10)

AFC Wild-Card Breakdown

The race for the final wild-card spot is a mess right now, with eight teams sitting on 5-5 or 4-6 records.

Baltimore would seem to have the edge going forward after its 23-0 victory against the Green Bay Packers. Four of their last six games are at home, and four of their last six are against teams with losing records. Those include games against the winless Cleveland Browns on the road and the 3-7 Indianapolis Colts at home.

Buffalo has lost three straight games in blowout fashion and is free-falling fast following a 5-2 start. A once-promising season is likely lost.

Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images

If you're looking for a 4-6 team with an edge to emerge from that wreckage, then perhaps the Los Angeles Chargers are the pick. The Bolts have one of the easier schedules in the league on the horizon. They only play one team with a winning record (the 6-4 Kansas City Chiefs) while everyone else on their ledger is .500 or worse.

Furthermore, the Chargers will play the Dallas Cowboys, who will be without the suspended Ezekiel Elliott and perhaps left tackle Tyron Smith (missed last two games with a groin injury).

It's hard to make a case for any other 4-6 team to sneak into a wild-card spot. The Oakland Raiders have the most talent of anyone in that group, but the entire team has played below expectations all season. It will be hard for them to bounce back, especially after a tough 33-8 loss to the New England Patriots on Sunday.

NFC Standings

1. Philadelphia Eagles (9-1)

2. Minnesota Vikings (8-2)

3. New Orleans Saints (8-2)

4. Los Angeles Rams (7-3)

5. Carolina Panthers (7-3)

6. Seattle Seahawks (6-3)

7. Detroit Lions (6-4)

8. Atlanta Falcons (5-4)

9. Green Bay Packers (5-5)

10. Dallas Cowboys (5-5)

11. Washington Redskins (4-6)

12. Arizona Cardinals (4-6)

13. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-6)

14. Chicago Bears (3-7)

15. New York Giants (2-8)

15. San Francisco 49ers (1-9)

NFC Wild-Card Breakdown

The NFC race is only slightly more clear-cut. At this point, it seems like the New Orleans Saints and Carolina Panthers will represent the NFC South in the playoffs barring a collapse on either side. The Los Angeles Rams, Philadelphia Eagles and Minnesota Vikings have edges on the postseason track as well.

If the Seattle Seahawks beat the Atlanta Falcons on Monday, then they will have a one-game advantage over the rest of the conference field. If not, we'll see a three-way 6-4 tie for the final wild-card berth.

Right now, it's hard to envision any team below Atlanta seriously contending for the postseason due to injuries, suspensions, uneven play, tough upcoming schedules or a combination of all of the above, so let's focus on the sixth through eighth-place teams.

Seattle's schedule down the stretch is brutal. The only game where it will be a heavy favorite is a road tilt against the San Francisco 49ers, although the 'Hawks beat them by just three points earlier this year.

Elaine Thompson/Associated Press

Otherwise, Seattle doesn't face a team with a losing record. Not only that, but the Seahawks are set to face three divisional leaders (the Philadelphia Eagles, Los Angeles Rams and Jacksonville Jaguars).

Atlanta doesn't have it easy either, with two games left with the 8-2 Saints and contests against the Vikings and Panthers.

The Lions' toughest game should be a home contest with the Vikings, but after Thursday, they do not play a team with a winning record the rest of the way. That game is in Week 17 and could decide the NFC's last playoff participant.

The edge goes to Seattle if it beats Atlanta, but if the Falcons are victorious, then perhaps the Lions have the slight advantage given its easier schedule on paper.

Super Bowl LII Odds (via OddsShark)

1. New England Patriots: 3-1

2. Pittsburgh Steelers: 5-1

3. Philadelphia Eagles: 5-1

4. New Orleans Saints: 8-1

5. Kansas City Chiefs: 10-1

6. Los Angeles Rams: 10-1

7. Seattle Seahawks: 14-1

8. Minnesota Vikings: 16-1

9. Carolina Panthers: 20-1

10. Atlanta Falcons: 25-1

11. Jacksonville Jaguars: 25-1

12. Dallas Cowboys: 33-1

13. Detroit Lions: 33-1

14. Oakland Raiders: 33-1

15. Green Bay Packers: 50-1

16. Tennessee Titans: 50-1

17. Washington Redskins: 66-1

18. Baltimore Ravens: 80-1

19. Los Angeles Chargers: 125-1

20. Denver Broncos: 125-1

21. Houston Texans: 125-1

22. Buffalo Bills: 125-1

23. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 150-1

24. Arizona Cardinals: 200-1

25. Miami Dolphins: 200-1

26. Cincinnati Bengals: 250-1

27. New York Jets: 250-1

28. Indianapolis Colts: 250-1

29. Chicago Bears: 250-1

30. New York Giants: 500-1

31. San Francisco 49ers: 2,500-1

32. Cleveland Browns: 5,000-1

The New England Patriots have the best odds to win Super Bowl LII, but that almost seems a like a pick based on trust in head coach Bill Belichick and quarterback Tom Brady alone.

Steven Senne/Associated Press

Of course, such a thought would be understandable given they've won five Super Bowls since 2001 while leading the Pats, but New England's defense has not performed well this year, ranking 30th of 32 NFL teams in defensive value over average, per Football Outsiders. In fairness, they came to play in a 33-8 win over Oakland on Sunday.

A few other teams seem like better bets to win it all. The New Orleans Saints look unbeatable right now thanks to an unstoppable running game and suffocating defense, and the Pittsburgh Steelers just dropped 40 points on what was a 6-3 Tennessee Titans team. Also, the Philadelphia Eagles are 9-1 with the best record in football.

In a league that has been dominated by parity this year, it doesn't seem like there's one team with a true leg up on the competition for a Super Bowl title. Expect this to be a fight to the finish.