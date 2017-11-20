NFL Week 12 Predictions: Early Projections for Vegas Odds, Lines and Spreads

Norm Hall/Getty Images

It's Thanksgiving week in the NFL, as three games will take place on Turkey Day before the rest of the Week 12 slate kicks off on Sunday and Monday.

This week also marks the return of the full schedule, as each team has now gone through its scheduled bye.

It should be a fun race to the finish. Until then, here's an early peek at the Week 12 odds via OddsShark, alongside some early predictions.

Thursday, November 23

Minnesota Vikings at Detroit Lions (EVEN, 44.5 O/U)

Although the New York Giants somehow beat the Kansas City Chiefs despite being 10-point underdogs, the true shock of the week took place in Minneapolis, where the Vikings crushed the now 7-3 Los Angeles Rams 24-7. Prior to the game, the Rams had averaged 32.9 points per contest.

The Vikings are 8-2 and in the driver's seat for a divisional title, but the 6-4 Detroit Lions are no pushovers. They have a secondary that can stick with Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen and Stefon Diggs and one of the best kickers in the league in Matt Prater. Look for them to win by a late field goal.

Pick: Lions 20, Vikings 17

Los Angeles Chargers at Dallas Cowboys (-4)

Without the suspended Ezekiel Elliott and perhaps left tackle Tyron Smith, who has missed his last two games with a groin injury, the Cowboys will struggle against the Chargers, whose pass rush is among the best in the league thanks to edge-rushers Joey Bosa and Melvin Ingram.

The Bolts offense also looked stellar against the Bills in a 54-24 win on Sunday. Granted, Buffalo looks like the worst team in football right now as it's lost three straight games by a combined 80 points, but the increased usage of running back Austin Ekeler has given this team an added dimension. He'll be the star on Thanksgiving.

Pick: Chargers 27, Cowboys 17

New York Giants at Washington Redskins (-7.5, 44.5 O/U)

Yes, the New York Giants just pulled off a massive upset against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, but K.C. gave that game away thanks to three turnovers and questionable play-calling (why call a deep throw from tight end Travis Kelce?). Windy conditions also neutralized Kansas City's big-play attack.

Washington is the better team on paper and still has a puncher's chance at a wild-card spot. It also helps that the 'Skins are playing at home. Even without running back Chris Thompson, who is unfortunately out for the year with a broken fibula suffered on Sunday, Washington should take care of business at home.

Pick: Redskins 24, Giants 14

Sunday, November 26

Cleveland Browns at Cincinnati Bengals (-7.5)

The Cincinnati Bengals stayed alive in the postseason race with a 20-17 victory over the Denver Broncos on Sunday. They shouldn't lose a home game to the Cleveland Browns, who are 0-10 and have lost three straight games by double digits.

As disappointing as the Bengals have been this season, their defense has come to play more often than not. It should give rookie quarterback DeShone Kizer and the Browns problems this weekend, perhaps forcing a few turnovers in the process. Cincinnati will win to stay alive in the AFC playoff picture.

Pick: Bengals 24, Browns 10

Miami Dolphins at New England Patriots (-16.5, 47.5 O/U)

It's hard to envision a way for the Miami Dolphins to win this game, even though they somehow get the best of the New England Patriots every so often.

The Pats are firing on all cylinders right now and have won their last six games, including their previous two by a combined 50 points. Patriots quarterback Tom Brady is playing the best football of his career since his record-breaking 2007 campaign, and the defense is starting to come to life. This should be no contest.

Pick: Patriots 34, Dolphins 14

Buffalo Bills at Kansas City Chiefs (-9.5, 45 O/U)

This is a matchup between a Buffalo Bills team that just lost by 30 and a Kansas City Chiefs team that managed to lose to the 1-8 New York Giants.

One team is going to turn it around, and the guess is that the Chiefs hold serve at home and defeat the Bills. They have a ball-hawking cornerback in Marcus Peters and three matchup nightmares in running back Kareem Hunt, speedy wideout Tyreek Hill and tight end Travis Kelce.

All three are hard to defend, and it's tough seeing the Bills being able to counteract that attack given that they haven't been able to stop anybody in recent weeks.

Although Bills head coach Sean McDermott hasn't decided on a starting quarterback for this Sunday following rookie Nathan Peterman's five-interception debut, the Chiefs offense will be too strong for the Bills to match, regardless of whom is calling signals.

Pick: Chiefs 27, Bills 13

Chicago Bears at Philadelphia Eagles (-11)

The 9-1 Philadelphia Eagles' only loss this season was to the Kansas City Chiefs on the road, and Philly was one desperation Hail Mary pass and an extra point away from tying that game before regulation ended.

Since then, the Eagles have proved to be one of the more well-rounded teams in the league. Quarterback Carson Wentz is a legitimate MVP candidate. The Eagles' stable of running backs is also a serious problem for the rest of the league, especially with Jay Ajayi in the mix.

The secondary has beaten expectations without No. 1 cornerback Ronald Darby, who just returned to the team after a preseason injury. The front seven has been ferocious, and rookie kicker Jake Elliott won a game with a 61-yard field goal.

All in all, this might be the best team in the league, and it should have no problem Sunday against the 3-7 Chicago Bears.

Pick: Eagles 27, Bears 10

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Atlanta Falcons (-8.5)

A few unknowns exist for this game at the moment. Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston's status is up in the air, and the Atlanta Falcons have yet to play their Week 11 game against the Seattle Seahawks, which will take place on Monday night. Also, Falcons running back Devonta Freeman's status is unknown (he is out this week with a concussion).

Atlanta should have the edge at home, though, and wide receiver Julio Jones is a matchup nightmare for any team. He'll be the difference in an Atlanta victory.

Pick: Falcons 24, Buccaneers 14

Carolina Panthers (-4.5, 40 O/U) at New York Jets

This looks like a close contest based off the spread, but these are two teams going in opposite directions. The Carolina Panthers have won three straight games and have an outside shot at a bye in the NFC playoffs. The New York Jets have been up and down all year and are coming off an ugly 15-10 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Carolina's defense should be a problem for the Jets attack. The Panthers can neutralize the running game thanks to linebacker Luke Kuechly and defensive tackle Kawann Short, and the pass rush (led by Julius Peppers and his 7.5 sacks) can get to pocket passer Josh McCown before he has time to throw the ball.

The Panthers will win this one to set up a huge NFC South showdown with the New Orleans Saints in Week 13.

Pick: Panthers 26, Jets 10

Tennessee Titans (-4.5) at Indianapolis Colts

Look out for a potential upset in Indianapolis. The Colts always find a way to hang around in games in the second half, even if most of those contests end up in losses. In particular, Indianapolis led Tennessee 19-9 in Nashville earlier this season before falling 36-22 thanks to two late Titan touchdowns.

Expect the result to be different in Lucas Oil Stadium this time. Signal-caller Jacoby Brissett and wide receiver T.Y. Hilton could have a big day against a Titans pass defense that has been crushed in recent weeks by Pittsburgh Steelers wideout Antonio Brown and Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green. Hilton will make it three-for-three with a big day at home.

Pick: Colts 24, Titans 23

Seattle Seahawks (-7) at San Francisco 49ers

The loss of cornerback Richard Sherman and safety Kam Chancellor to season-ending injuries leaves only one original Legion of Boom member in the secondary (safety Earl Thomas). He's a future Hall of Famer, but the Seahawks defense is going to struggle a bit without Sherman and Chancellor alongside him.

Still, Seattle should have no problem with the 1-9 49ers, who fought valiantly to win their first game in Week 10 against the New York Giants but don't match up well with Russell Wilson and his pass-catching corps. Look for wideout Doug Baldwin to have a big day.

Pick: Seahawks 38, 49ers 20

New Orleans Saints at Los Angeles Rams (-2.5, 54 O/U)

This is the clear-cut game of the week as two future NFC playoff teams collide in Los Angeles.

The Saints might have the edge in this one despite being the road team, as they have the antidote to the Rams' attack thanks to a stout ground game and a fearless secondary.

In particular, running back Alvin Kamara's efficiency is mind-boggling right now, as he's rushed for an astonishing 459 yards on 72 carries. His partner in crime Mark Ingram is also on fire this year, as he's posted four games of 100 or more yards. They'll lead the way yet again in a big win against Los Angeles.

Pick: Saints 30, Rams 20

Jacksonville Jaguars (-4.5, 38 O/U) at Arizona Cardinals

This game is either going to be the Leonard Fournette show or the Larry Fitzgerald show. If the Jags running back can get going, the Cardinals' passing attack is going to throw much more often than not, which feeds into Jacksonville's strength (its pass defense).

But if Larry Fitzgerald showcases his Hall of Fame form, which is nearly unguardable at times, then Arizona can spring the upset.

Look for both players to have solid days but for the Jags to eke out a close win.

Pick: Jaguars 21, Cardinals 20

Denver Broncos at Oakland Raiders (-5, 43 O/U)

This is a battle between two teams that finished a combined 21-14 last year and have managed to win just seven total games through 11 weeks this season.

Despite an ugly 33-8 loss to the New England Patriots on Sunday, the Raiders should have the edge against the Broncos, who have lost six straight and haven't scored more than 23 points since September. They are playing out the string at this point, while the Raiders have an outside shot at a wild-card berth if they can string together some wins.

The Silver and Black will stay alive for at least one more week with a victory on Sunday.

Pick: Raiders 27, Broncos 24

Green Bay Packers at Pittsburgh Steelers (-13.5, 41 O/U)

The Steelers sputtered to start the year but are on a roll after defeating the Titans 40-17 last Thursday. The high-powered offense and playmaking defense are at their season peak at the moment, and that momentum should continue against the Packers.

Green Bay is coming off a 23-0 loss to the Baltimore Ravens at home, marking the first time Green Bay has put up a goose egg at Lambeau Field since 2006. The Steelers defense is similar in strength to Baltimore's, so this could be a long day for the Pack.

Pick: Steelers 28, Packers 10

Monday, November 27

Houston Texans at Baltimore Ravens (-7.5)

The Houston Texans won their first game with Tom Savage calling signals in an impressive 31-21 win over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, but the Baltimore Ravens defense poses a much tougher challenge.

The Ravens have now shut out three opponents this year after beating the Green Bay Packers 23-0 in Lambeau Field. Although Baltimore has been inconsistent this season, the Ravens match up well with the Texans and should be able to get to Savage often. The defense will be the star here once again.

Pick: Ravens 17, Texans 10