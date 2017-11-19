    Baker Mayfield Sets Big 12 Record for Most Consecutive Games with TD Pass

    Daily FactsBleacher ReportNovember 19, 2017

    Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Kansas in Lawrence, Kan., Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)
    Orlin Wagner/Associated Press

    Fact: With three touchdown passes against the Kansas Jayhawks Saturday, Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Baker Mayfield set a Big 12 record for most consecutive games (37) with a touchdown pass. Former Texas Tech quarterback Graham Harrell (2006-2009) previously held the record at 36.

    Bleacher Report will be bringing sports fans the most interesting and engaging Cold Hard Facts of the day, presented by Coors Light.

    Source: OU Daily

    Related

      College Football logo
      College Football

      Will Mayfield's Sideline Actions Against KU Hurt His Case?

      SI.com
      via SI.com
      College Football logo
      College Football

      CFB's Top 25

      Greg Wallace
      via Bleacher Report
      College Football logo
      College Football

      Good, Bad and Ugly from Rosen vs. Darnold

      David Kenyon
      via Bleacher Report
      College Football logo
      College Football

      Chip Kelly Won't Confirm Florida Rumors

      Timothy Rapp
      via Bleacher Report