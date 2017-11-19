Baker Mayfield Sets Big 12 Record for Most Consecutive Games with TD Pass

Orlin Wagner/Associated Press

Fact: With three touchdown passes against the Kansas Jayhawks Saturday, Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Baker Mayfield set a Big 12 record for most consecutive games (37) with a touchdown pass. Former Texas Tech quarterback Graham Harrell (2006-2009) previously held the record at 36.

Source: OU Daily