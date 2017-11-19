WWE Survivor Series 2017: Live Stream, WWE Network Start Time and Match Card

Credit: WWE.com

This year's Survivor Series pay-per-view has been turned into a war between the Raw and SmackDown rosters. Every match on the main show will feature Superstars from the red brand facing their counterpart on the blue brand.

Management booked some title changes in the weeks leading up to the event, and it helped beef up the card to make it more intriguing.

Let's go through everything you need to know about Sunday's event.

Venue: Toyota Center in Houston

Start Time: 7 p.m. ET (main show), 5 p.m. ET (Kickoff)

How to Watch: WWE Network and select cable and satellite providers.

Survivor Series Card

Because this event is being positioned as a SmackDown vs. Raw PPV, we are going to see some matches we would never get to see any other time of the year. Here is a full rundown of the card, according to WWE.com:

Enzo Amore vs. Kalisto ( Cruiserweight Championship)

vs. ( Championship) The Miz vs. Baron Corbin

vs. Baron Corbin Charlotte Flair vs. Alexa Bliss

The Usos vs. The Bar

vs. The Bar The Shield vs. The New Day

Kurt Angle, Triple H, Braun Strowman , Finn Balor and Samoa Joe vs. Shane McMahon, John Cena , Bobby Roode , Shinsuke Nakamura and Randy Orton

, Finn and Samoa Joe vs. Shane McMahon, John , Bobby , and Randy Orton Alicia Fox, Asuka , Bayley , Sasha Banks and Nia Jax vs. Becky Lynch, Carmella, Natalya, Naomi and Tamina

, , Sasha Banks and vs. Becky Lynch, Carmella, Natalya, Naomi and AJ Styles vs. Brock Lesnar

PPV Live Stream

A select few cable and satellite providers still carry WWE PPVs, but for the most part, people will be watching Survivor Series on the WWE Network. Here is a list of the devices that support the streaming service, according to WWE.com:

Apple TV

Kindle Fire

Amazon Fire TV

PlayStation 3 and 4

Roku

Sony Internet TV

Xbox 360 and Xbox One

360 and One Android devices with the WWE app

app iOS devices with the WWE app

devices with the app WWE .com

.com Panasonic Smart TV

Samsung Smart TV

Smart TV Sony Blu -ray devices

-ray devices Windows 10 devices

Kickoff Live Stream

Survivor Series will have an extended two-hour Kickoff special before the PPV goes live. Here is a list of places where you can stream the pre-show other than the WWE Network:

WWE .com

.com WWE app

app YouTube

Pheed

Facebook

Twitter

Google Plus

Plus Pinterest

Other Survivor Series Thoughts

With Survivor Series being one of WWE's original quartet of PPVs, the show has been given an extended runtime of four hours, with a two-hour pre-show beforehand.

Since the cruiserweight title contest is the only match announced for the Kickoff so far, there is a good chance we will see another random matchup thrown together to help fill up some time.

The feud between brands has been built up well in recent weeks. Both shows had great invasion segments to hype the storyline, and each brand has a worthy set of competitors serving as representatives.

The Shield vs. The New Day will likely steal the show, but the most anticipated match is easily the showdown between AJ Styles and Brock Lesnar.

This is a dream match fans have been wanting for years, but it might not live up to the hype. Lesnar's style puts a cap on how good his performances can be, so it's up to Styles to force The Beast to rise up to his level.

The Usos vs. The Bar and Charlotte vs. Alexa Bliss both have the potential to be incredible, and The Miz vs. Baron Corbin has become the most personal rivalry due to their recent exchanges on social media.

NXT TakeOver: WarGames was an outstanding show, so the main roster will have an uphill battle trying to produce an event on the same level.