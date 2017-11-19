Report: Roger Goodell's Contract to Be Finalized Before December Owners' Meeting

Matt Dunham/Associated Press

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell's contract extension is expected to be completed by the Dec. 13 owners' meeting in Dallas despite an ongoing feud with Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.com.

Per that report, "Momentum to delay the deal has dissipated 'meaningfully,' in the estimation of one league source."

The deal would reportedly be in the five-year, $200 million range. Schefter reported that 85 percent of the pact would come via bonuses that owners would need to approve.

But Jones—unhappy with the handling of Ezekiel Elliott's six-game suspension and the yearly pay for Goodell—has already threatened to sue the NFL if the Compensation Committee approves his extension, per Don Van Natta Jr. and Seth Wickersham of ESPN.com.

As Schefter reported:

"...Jones' next move is uncertain, and owners know that the longtime Cowboys owner cannot be underestimated. Jones is determined to impede, if not derail, these extension talks.

"Even if Goodell does finalize his extension, there is expected to be fallout from this very public flight. Some league officials think it could weaken the commissioner, while others aren't as sure. Some wonder if it will further impact sponsors and fans, some of whom already have been turned off by players protesting during the national anthem."

Goodell's time as commissioner has been tenuous, including questions over his disciplinary power to the league's response for domestic abuse to the handling of concussions to the ongoing debate about players who protest during the national anthem.

From Natta Jr. and Wickersham: "As the league's TV ratings and favorability polls have drifted downward this autumn, a growing number of owners have expressed their dissatisfaction with Goodell's stewardship..."

Jones has led the charge, but it would appear Goodell will survive this feud.