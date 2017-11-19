Thierry Henry Rumoured as Next Wales Manager After Chris Coleman's Resignation

VI-Images/Getty Images

Wales are reportedly considering Arsenal legend Thierry Henry as a potential candidate for their vacant managerial post.

As noted by Sky Sports News, former boss Chris Coleman took training on Sunday at Sunderland ahead of official confirmation that he will be their next manager, leaving the Welsh position open.

According to Neil Moxley of the Sunday Mirror, the Welsh FA are eyeing an ambitious swoop for Henry, who is currently an assistant manager with Belgium and a pundit on Sky Sports.

According to the piece, the 40-year-old does have "ambitions to move into management in the long term," and Moxley noted Henry will "have to fight off competition from favourite Ryan Giggs and cult hero Craig Bellamy" for the role.

The news of Coleman's departure from the national team position did come as something of a surprise, especially to take over a Sunderland team languishing in the lower reaches of the Championship.

Journalist Kristan Heneage suggested the decision represents a gamble on the part of Wales and Coleman himself:

The void he will leave is a massive one, though, as the team enjoyed a tremendous ascension under his guidance.

Wales may not have qualified for next summer's FIFA World Cup, but they memorably made it to the semi-final of the 2016 UEFA European Championship. Coleman also steered the team to an all-time high of eighth in the FIFA rankings.

The concern for Welsh fans will be finding someone to step in and carry on the good work done. Henry would undoubtedly be an interesting appointment.

The Frenchman enjoyed a remarkable playing career with both Arsenal and Barcelona and is rated as one of the finest strikers of his generation. He won the Premier League twice and the UEFA Champions League and La Liga on two occasions during his time at Barcelona.

While he has no experience as a manager, the work done by Henry as a coach has previously been praised by Manchester United and Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku.

"Thierry for me is the best," said the forward, per Alex Smith of the Daily Mirror. "Every day whether it is positive and negative I take it in my stride because I know what is expected from the top level. Working with him in Belgium I really take my time with him asking questions, I don't take him for granted, I sometimes ask him questions for two hours."