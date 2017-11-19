Heisman Watch 2017: Latest Race Odds and Predictions

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

There are few certainties in college football this season, but one of them is who belongs front and center in the Heisman Trophy conversation.

Oklahoma's Baker Mayfield, who grabbed headlines for all the wrong reasons in Week 12, has separated himself from a pack of contenders who have struggled with consistency for the most part.

Unless Mayfield collapses against West Virginia and in the Big 12 Championship, his name should be etched on to the trophy on December 9. Just in case that scenario pops up, here's a look at the other contenders for the prestigious award.

Baker Mayfield (Odds: -2,000)

All of the focus surrounding Mayfield in Week 12 came from his off-the-field antics. The quarterback felt disrespected because Kansas' players did not shake hands with him at the start of Saturday's game. That cascaded into a crotch-grabbing incident in which he spouted an expletive at the Kansas players from the sideline.

Mayfield issued an apology in his postgame press conference and posted a note on Twitter referencing his wrongdoing:

Although it wasn't a banner week by any stretch of the imagination for Mayfield, the incident won't hurt his Heisman campaign, as ESPN's Booger McFarland noted:

In the 41-3 win in Lawrence, Kansas, Mayfield threw for 257 yards and three touchdowns. Even though represents his lowest passing yard total of the season, he still got the job done against a lesser opponent and did nothing to harm his Heisman campaign between the lines.

Bryce Love (+1,000)

It turns out we were hyping the wrong running back to be a Heisman finalist during the first two months of the season.

Stanford's Bryce Love has emerged as a much better candidate than Penn State's Saquon Barkley, and the North Carolina native is still in front of the Nittany Lions tailback even after Barkley shone against Nebraska in Week 12.

The Stanford junior recorded his ninth 100-yard rushing game of the season in the Cardinal's 17-14 win over Cal on Saturday. During that performance, Love reeled off his 11th rush of 50 or more yards, which is an NCAA single-season record, per Stanford director of athletic communications Alan George:

Although Stanford is 8-3, there's still a chance we get to see Love and the Cardinal at the Pac-12 Championship. If Washington beats Washington State in the Apple Cup in Week 13, Stanford will head to Levi's Stadium to face off against USC.

Lamar Jackson

There's a group of five players beneath Mayfield and Love on the list of potential Heisman finalists who have a chance to earn a spot on the ballot.

Over the past few weeks, 2016 Heisman recipient Lamar Jackson has proved he is worthy of a return invite to the award ceremony, with CBSSports.com's Barrett Sallee being one of many writers agreeing with that sentiment:

Jackson won't win the trophy because of the overwhelming odds in favor of Mayfield, but the Heisman voters should give the quarterback some recognition.

In Week 12's win over Syracuse, Jackson threw for 270 yards and two touchdowns and ran for 111 yards and an additional two scores. He has picked up over 100 passing and rushing yards in each of his past five games, and he achieved that feat on three other occasions earlier in the season.

Follow Joe on Twitter, @JTansey90.

Latest odds via OddsShark.