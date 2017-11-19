WWE NXT Results: Biggest Winners, Losers, Moments from NXT TakeOver WarGames

1 of 4

When 2017 started, Andrade "Cien" Almas was an underachieving Superstar who was as synonymous with losing to more prominent NXT stars than anything remotely resembling success of his own.

Soon, the losing streak he found himself on became a trademark of his character. An unfocused playboy, he shook defeat off and moved on to the next night out with a bevy of beauties.

Then Zelina Vega arrived on the scene and refocused the Mexican Superstar. Under her guidance, Almas found his way, and Saturday night in Houston, he defeated Drew McIntyre to become the new NXT champion.

Almas, riding a wave of momentum following two Match of the Year candidate bouts against Johnny Gargano, turned in another superb performance and finally proved himself to be an elite NXT Superstar.

He undeniably benefited from the interference of Vega, who has been a revelation in her short time with the brand. Under the brightest lights of his young career, though, Almas rose to the occasion and delivered a performance deserving of the trust NXT management has suddenly put in him.

Now the NXT champion, his immediate future is intriguing.

With WWE.com reporting McIntyre possibly tore his biceps during the championship clash, a series of rematches between the competitors appears off the table, leaving some to wonder where Almas goes from here. The Undisputed Era's Adam Cole figures to be a prime candidate for a title shot. As does Roderick Strong and maybe even the unstoppable Lars Sullivan.

Then there is Gargano, who has not had a ton of success against Almas but has the potential to be the lead babyface in NXT sometime down the line.

Another series with Gargano would continue Almas' TakeOver hot streak.