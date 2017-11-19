Chelsea Transfer News: Latest Rumours on Willian and Bernard

Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho is reportedly ready to swoop for Chelsea forward Willian in the January transfer window should the Brazilian move on.

According to Neil Fissler of the Sunday Express, the 29-year-old is considering his options in the mid-season market, especially with the Blues linked with a potential move for Paris Saint-Germain forward Lucas Moura.

"A move for Moura would make Willian surplus to requirements and they know they will won't have any problems in finding a buyer," added Fissler. "The Blues' first preference would be selling him to a Chinese Super League club who have been interested in him for well over a year."

Mourinho is said to be a "big Willian fan," and having worked together previously at Stamford Bridge, the Portuguese knows how to get the best from the forward. United are reported to be on the hunt for another option in the final third, too, having missed out on Inter Milan star Ivan Perisic in the summer.

Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images

As noted by Samuel Luckhurst of the Manchester Evening News ahead of the recent meeting between the two teams, it appears the bond remains strong between player and coach:

Willian has fallen down the pecking order at Chelsea since the arrival of manager Antonio Conte, with Pedro and Eden Hazard preferred in support of a striker.

As a result, Willian's form has suffered when he has been on the pitch this term. At times, his decision-making has been rusty, his shooting wild, and understandably he hasn't appeared to be in sync with his team-mates. At this point in his career, he'll want to be playing regular football.

Under Mourinho at United, he'd potentially get that. However, after allowing Nemanja Matic to move to Old Trafford in the summer and subsequently seen him flourish, there'll surely be some hesitation on the part of the Blues to allow Willian to follow the same path.

Blues in for Bernard

JOHN THYS/Getty Images

Chelsea are reportedly one of a trio of Premier League sides exploring the possibility of signing Shakhtar Donetsk winger Bernard.

According to UOL (h/t the Daily Mirror), the Blues, Arsenal and Liverpool are all in for the Brazilian, who is set to be available on a free transfer in the summer should he fail to sign new terms with the Ukrainian side.

The report noted that Shakhtar would rather cash in during the January window and have placed an £11.5 million valuation on the 25-year-old.

Bernard has long been one of the most exciting attackers in the Shakhtar side, though with his contract close to expiring, he appears to be on the cusp of a new challenge. As noted by The Independent's Jack Pitt-Brooke earlier in the season, he shone against Manchester City in the UEFA Champions League:

The talent has always been there with Bernard, and after years of struggling to live up to the billing he received as a youngster, he's beginning to slowly realise his potential.

It would be no surprise to see a Premier League side take a punt on him given his contract situation, whether that be in January or at the end of the season. But unless Willian does move on in January, it's tough to see where Bernard fits into the Chelsea squad as things stand.