WWE Survivor Series 2017: Jason Jordan and the Most Likely Heel and Face Turns

Credit: WWE.com

WWE Survivor Series has been defined by its myriad changes. From match changes to team changes to title changes, stability has been few and far between for what has quickly become the Optimus Prime of pay-per-views.

So, once the pay-per-view broadcast commences Sunday in Houston, who says the changes should stop? In fact, given the buildup to various matches, this could be the night of a million babyface and/or heel turns.

Rarely does a pay-per-view feel so unpredictable and liable to be affected by outside interference, especially in the Team Raw vs. Team SmackDown matches.

Survivor Series is hours away. So let the changes continue.