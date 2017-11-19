WWE Survivor Series 2017: Jason Jordan and the Most Likely Heel and Face Turns

WWE Survivor Series 2017: Jason Jordan and the Most Likely Heel and Face TurnsNovember 19, 2017
WWE Survivor Series has been defined by its myriad changes. From match changes to team changes to title changes, stability has been few and far between for what has quickly become the Optimus Prime of pay-per-views.
So, once the pay-per-view broadcast commences Sunday in Houston, who says the changes should stop? In fact, given the buildup to various matches, this could be the night of a million babyface and/or heel turns.
Rarely does a pay-per-view feel so unpredictable and liable to be affected by outside interference, especially in the Team Raw vs. Team SmackDown matches.
Survivor Series is hours away. So let the changes continue.
Jason Jordan
Jason Jordan headlines this list as a prime candidate to turn heel. The combination of fans cheering while his knee was (kayfabe) injured, his sobbing plea to his (kayfabe) father and his father's subsequent forced decision to pull him from the men's traditional Survivor Series elimination match will give him all the fuel he needs to become an elite heel.
I've spoken ad nauseam about the shortcomings of Jordan's outdated babyface gimmick, which hopefully is being done to create a more natural transition as a heel.
At this point, either WWE turns him heel or this character will go from treading water to drowning.
The Miz
A Miz babyface turn would make little sense in the long term, but the awkward heel vs. heel pairing will naturally elevate Miz as the lesser of two evils.
Currently at the beginning of his run with no experience competing for ROH, Baron Corbin is a mandatory target among WWE's predictable hardcore fanbase.
The Miz used to be in this exact same position early in his career, but in recent years he has earned the respect of even the most stubborn wrestling snobs through the virtue of his undeniable charisma and promo ability.
The Miz will garner far more support than Corbin in this unique matchup and can safely be considered a babyface if only for one night.
Samoa Joe
Despite his salty disposition and no-nonsense gimmick, Samoa Joe has rarely connected with live crowds as a heel. He is often cheered by today's crowds who chant "Joe!" and seem to appreciate the realism he brings to every wrestling match.
Joe and Finn Balor looked very good as a tag team this past Monday, and WWE needs more babyfaces who fans will organically cheer.
Fresh off his return from injury, now might be the perfect time to pull the trigger on a long overdue babyface turn for the Samoan Submission Machine.
The New Day
After SmackDown put Raw under siege, and after The New Day cost Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins the Raw Tag Team Championships, the otherwise popular Xavier Woods, Big E and Kofi Kingston have to be considered the de facto heels in their match against The Shield.
The New Day is infinitely lovable, but now that its well-received feud with The Usos is over, the group is at somewhat of an impasse.
There are multiple scenarios where The New Day could take liberties with the equally as popular Shield to really emphasize a heel turn, thereby creating fresh matchups when the triad returns to primarily competing against SmackDown Live opponents.
Daniel Bryan
Daniel Bryan would represent the most shocking and newsworthy heel turn, but given the trajectory of the Raw vs. SmackDown angle, it would make sense.
Bryan was left in the dark about SmackDown's "under siege" attack and was later chokeslammed by Kane when he tried to make amends on Raw.
WWE has only underscored the tension between Bryan and Shane McMahon in their backstage segments as Bryan clearly feels some type of way about not being consulted about SmackDown's ambush. Just look at that hand Bryan has in McMahon's face in the photo above. That's a heel hand.
With fellow disgruntled Superstars Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn also being left outside of SmackDown's recent run of team spirit, a new heel stable could be on the horizon to add yet another surprise to Survivor Series 2017.
