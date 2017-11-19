Week 11 NFL Picks: Predictions for Vegas' Final Odds, Props on Sunday's Schedule

Ron Jenkins/Getty Images

The next few NFL weeks should be exciting thanks to a few games with massive playoff implications on tap. Notably, two 7-2 teams will face off this week (the Los Angeles Rams and Minnesota Vikings), with the winner having a big leg up in the race for an NFC first-round playoff bye.

Here's a look at the Week 11 slate for Sunday and Monday, alongside some picks. All odds are via OddsShark, and the game props are courtesy of OddsChecker.

Detroit Lions (-3, 40.5 O/U) at Chicago Bears

Game Prop Pick: Total Touchdowns (Under 4.5)

Score Pick: Lions 17, Bears 13

Kansas City Chiefs (-10, 45 O/U) at New York Giants

Game Prop Pick: Winning Margin (Chiefs: 14-plus)

Score Pick: Chiefs 28, Giants 0

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Miami Dolphins (EVEN, 42.5 O/U)

Game Prop Pick: Winning Margin (Buccaneers: 6.5-plus)

Score Pick: Buccaneers 24, Dolphins 17

Baltimore Ravens (-2, 37.5 O/U) at Green Bay Packers

Game Prop Pick: Total Touchdowns (Under 4.5)

Score Pick: Packers 20, Ravens 17

Los Angeles Rams at Minnesota Vikings (-2.5, 46 O/U)

Game Prop Pick: Winning Margin (Vikings: 1-6)

Score Pick: Vikings 24, Rams 20

Arizona Cardinals at Houston Texans (-2.5, 37.5 O/U)

Game Prop Pick: Total Houston Texans Points (Under 21)

Score Pick: Cardinals 24, Texans 13

Jacksonville Jaguars (-7.5, 37 O/U) at Cleveland Browns

Game Prop Pick: Total Touchdowns (Under 5)

Score Pick: Browns 14, Jaguars 7

Washington Redskins at New Orleans Saints (-7.5, 51.5 O/U)

Game Prop Pick: Winning Margin (Saints: 14-plus)

Score Pick: Saints 31, Redskins 13

Buffalo Bills at Los Angeles Chargers (-6.5, 41 O/U)

Game Prop Pick: Total Points (Under 36.5)

Score Pick: Chargers 26, Bills 10

Cincinnati Bengals at Denver Broncos (-2.5, 38.5 O/U)

Game Prop Pick: Total Touchdowns (Under 5)

Score Pick: Broncos 16, Bengals 10

New England Patriots (-7.5, 55 O/U) vs. Oakland Raiders (in Mexico City)

Game Prop Pick: Total Touchdowns (Over 6)

Score Pick: Patriots 35, Raiders 34

Philadelphia Eagles (-5.5, 48 O/U) at Dallas Cowboys

Game Prop Pick: Winning Margin (Eagles: 14-plus)

Score Pick: Eagles 27, Cowboys 10

Atlanta Falcons at Seattle Seahawks (-1.5, 45 O/U)

Game Prop Pick: Winning Margin (Falcons: 1-6)

Score Pick: Falcons 27, Seahawks 24

5 Bold Predictions

1. Kansas City Chiefs Shut Out New York Giants

Per Adam Schefter of ESPN, New York Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard is likely to miss Sunday's tilt with the Kansas City Chiefs due to an illness.

The Giants' already depleted pass-catching corps would take a huge hit if Shepard can't go. The second-year pro out of Oklahoma hauled in 11 passes for 142 yards on 13 targets last week. Only tight end Evan Engram had more than four targets for New York.

Notably, those figures were against the previously winless San Francisco 49ers in a 31-21 loss. Now the Giants are facing the 6-3 Chiefs, who can run up the score as well as anyone in the league. New York might be forced to pass to stay in the game, but Manning only has one target who has consistently produced this season in Engram.

If the Chiefs are able to contain him, then Big Blue may not even score a point, especially given forecasted rainy and windy conditions that could hinder passing attacks.

2. Cleveland Browns Win Their 1st Game, Beat Jacksonville Jaguars

Speaking of weather that isn't conducive to good offensive football, the report is even worse for Cleveland on Sunday. Forecasts call for 24mph winds and 47mph gusts in a rainy and snowy mix.

The problem is that the way to beat the Cleveland Browns is through the air. According to Football Outsiders, Cleveland is 27th against the pass and second versus the run.

But how well can the Jags pass the ball in windy conditions like this? Per RotoGrinders chief meteorologist Kevin Roth, it means a "bump down to the passing attack."

The other issue is that Jags star running back Leonard Fournette may not even play, as he missed practice on Friday with an ankle injury that has bothered him since a Week 6 game against the Los Angeles Rams. Furthermore, two Jacksonville offensive linemen (Jeremy Parnell and Patrick Omameh) missed practice as well and could be out.

Many of the cards are in the Browns' favor. Of course, it seems like this franchise has been cursed since returning to the league in 1999, but look for them to spring the upset.

3. New Orleans Saints Crush Washington Redskins

The New Orleans Saints have won their last seven games by a combined 129 points, or an average of 18 per contest. The closest spread in that span was a 20-12 win over the Chicago Bears, one which the Saints led for over 56 minutes.

New Orleans rushed for 298 yards against the Buffalo Bills, who were 4-0 at home before losing 47-10 in Orchard Park, New York, on Sunday.

Now the Saints return home themselves and face a Washington Redskins team that almost lost to the 1-9 San Francisco 49ers but beat the 7-2 Los Angeles Rams and 6-3 Seattle Seahawks on the road.

The 'Skins are a Jekyll-and-Hyde team that could come into the Mercedes-Benz Superdome and shock the Saints, but New Orleans is the only NFL team Football Outsiders ranks in the top five in offensive and defensive efficiency.

There's simply little reason to doubt New Orleans right now. The Saints will lead wire to wire in a comfortable win.

